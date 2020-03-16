How Seibold’s biggest gamble was vindicated

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

Sport is littered with stories of players not fitting into a team’s system, only to go on and achieve success with an opposing side that not only was a better fit but showed a deeper level of belief in the player.

The Brisbane Broncos opted to live and die on this ethos when they signed former Storm halfback Brodie Croft, who failed to live up to “the next Cooper Cronk” tag during an inconsistent time with the NRL heavyweights.

It’s not that Croft can’t play. He has all the tools to be a top-tier halfback in the NRL. The comparisons to Cronk were just difficult to live up to especially when their styles are so similar.

New Broncos halfback Brodie Croft will be a key man for Brisbane this season. (Getty)

Croft’s performance in the 28-21 first round win over the Cowboys was a sure sign Anthony Seibold’s men have a different gear this year, with Croft’s leadership, kicking game and presence at the ruck unlocking the potential of his teammates around him.

He was crucial in setting up Kotoni Staggs’ try in the first half and then made some nice plays with the boot that set up another two tries, giving Brisbane another option in their attack that was lacking last year.

From the outside looking in, Croft is exactly what Brisbane needs. And he’s only 22.

“This Brisbane side was so disappointing last year but Brodie Croft seems like he’s the man to get them going in the right direction,” league great Peter Sterling told Wide World of Sports for Sterlo’s Wrap.

“So much talent up there last year but it was unharnessed. He gets himself in the right position and he does it with good body language.”

Without having to worry about kicking and leading his team around the field, Anthony Milford was much more dynamic in attack and picked his times a lot better.

Fullback Jamayne Isaako was dangerous whenever he touched the ball, scoring a try, setting up another while also making two line break assists.

A playmaker’s success is heavily defined by the impact they have on the players outside them, and the continuity of the attack which was consistent all night. That all points to stability at the halfback position.

While some would say the Broncos were carried by their young forwards, Seibold said post-match the win was one of his proudest moments as Brisbane coach considering his side was without Matt Lodge, Joe Ofahengaue, Alex Glenn and Jack Bird.

Croft’s ability to handle the pressure of the situation was also admirable, especially since he was the first Brisbane player in 32 years to captain the team in his first grade debut for the club. Wally Lewis did it in Brisbane’s inaugural match in 1988 against Manly.

And while Croft would probably rather avoid comparisons to Cronk, his performance on the weekend was that impressive, it was difficult not to see flashes of Cronk against the Cowboys.

“He came up under Cooper Cronk in the Melbourne system,” Sterling added.

“He never wanted to be a Cooper Cronk but there are some signs.

“They needed someone to come into the first-receiver position with authority and Brodie Croft in his first performance up there did the job.”