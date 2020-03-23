how-rihanna,-kanye-west-&-more-celebs-are-helping-amid-the-coronavirus-crisis

In light of the global coronavirus pandemic, celebrities are stepping up to the plate to help in this difficult time. Choosing to use their influence for good, many are devoting their time, money, and attention to address the outbreak’s devastating effects.

As we previously reported, Cardi B, Lil Nas X, and Megan Thee Stallion are helping fans struggling financially, while several NBA players are covering salaries for those affected. Now many more are joining in the good work. Some have donated meals through non-profit organizations, such as Kanye West and Stephen Curry, while others like Rihanna are using their own initiatives to assist coronavirus relief efforts.

With so much press surrounding the outbreak of Covid-19, we thought it would be good to share some positive news, so scroll down to see what celebrities are doing to help out during this crisis.

Rihanna

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation has donated $5 million to various organizations assisting with coronavirus relief efforts, with $700,000 worth of ventilators going to her home country of Barbados.

Kanye West

Kanye chipped in to help both Los Angeles and his hometown Chicago cope with the outbreak, by donating money to two non-profit organizations that help feed people in need. His contribution to We Women Empowered, in his old neighborhood on the Southside of Chicago, will expand its services of providing meals to the elderly. While his donation to LA’s Dream Center will provide meals to people affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Kim Kardashian

The reality star will donate 20 percent of profits from her SKIMS shapewear Cotton Collection to Baby2Baby, which is providing relief and necessities for children living in poverty.

Justin Bieber

The Biebz was one of the earliest celebrities to respond. In an Instagram video posted in February, the pop star announced that he had donated funds to support the people affected in China. Check out his message below.

Kerby Jean-Raymond

The Pyer Moss designer announced on Instagram that he is turning the New York City office of his luxury label into a donation center for much-needed medical masks and latex gloves. Additionally, he’s donating $50,000 to “minority and women-owned small creative businesses who are currently in distress.”

Stephen Curry

The NBA star is donating funds to help underprivileged children in Oakland get daily meals while their schools are shut. Curry also shared a PSA to his fans urging them to donate to the cause.

Donatella Versace

The fashion mogul announced that she had made a donation of €200,000 to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital in Milan. In a touching note shared to her Instagram account, she wrote, “This is when, we as a society, need to stand together and care for one another.”

Bill & Melinda Gates

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has committed at least $105 million to aid the global response to the novel coronavirus. The money will be used to improve detection, isolation and treatment efforts, protect at-risk populations, and accelerate the development of vaccines, drugs, and diagnostics.

Social distancing is essential to slowing the spread of COVID-19, but it’s left many people feeling isolated and anxious. We need to take care of our mental health, too, during this pandemic. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ How are you keeping your spirits up? For my part, in between video meetings about our coronavirus response and other foundation issues, I’ve made a point to get outside (while still following social distancing rules!) to soak in the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest. These cherry blossoms lifted my spirits. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’ve also been reading news stories about humanity at its best—Italians singing from their balconies, families applauding healthcare workers from their windows, and young people buying groceries for their elderly neighbors. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ And I’ve been making a point of staying in touch with friends and family online. Since we couldn’t do our usual Monday morning walk in person this week, three of my best friends and I caught up over a video call. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ While it’s important that we remain physically apart right now, we can—and should—stay connected to the people around us.

