how-private-is-incognito-mode?

There are over 4.4 billion unique internet users worldwide. That’s about 58% of the global population, and the number just keeps rising by the day. This truly isn’t a wonder, since people can find so much entertainment and information online. So many things right at everyone’s fingertips! All that at the small cost of your privacy.It’s a well-known fact that companies gather information about a user’s online behavior, their likes and dislikes, their hobbies and interests, and much more. The information can then be used for marketing purposes, governments can use it to monitor specific individuals, and it gets scary how much information can be gathered about a single person online.

So, internet users are getting more and more concerned about their online privacy, and they’re taking steps to protect it. One of the ways most users try to protect themselves is by using the Incognito Mode on their browsers. But how effective is it? Let’s take a look.Incognito Mode Is NOT Private

While 40.2% of users believe that the Incognito mode would prevent websites from estimating their location, and 22.6% of them believe governments cannot track them in this private mode, this simply isn’t the case.Whether it’s Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox, or any other browser, their private modes don’t offer anonymity nor privacy. Schools, employers, and governments can still monitor the user’s activity, and websites can still see that the users have visited them.

The private mode simply means that the browser won’t collect and save the browsing history, it won’t save cookies or site data, nor the user’s information entered in forms.

So… What’s Its Purpose?

Essentially, Incognito Mode allows users to stay safer when they’re using a public computer, or if someone has access to their device.

Since the Incognito Mode deletes cookies when the window is closed, and it doesn’t save the user’s browsing history, the browsing data cannot be retrieved. In short, users cannot Ctrl + Shift + T to reopen a closed tab.

This does offer a certain level of privacy, but it doesn’t offer anonymity, nor can it protect users from surveillance by governments, ISPs, hackers, let alone from cyber attacks and viruses or malware.

Use a More Private Browser

There isn’t such a thing as total anonymity online, but internet users can get pretty close to it by using a private browser.

Most private browsers work by placing an anonymous proxy between a user and the website that they’re visiting. Essentially, they bounce the web traffic through the network, making it impossible for outsiders to see where the data originated from, and where it ends up going. This conceals the user’s identity and hides their online activity from prying eyes.

One major problem with using anonymizing browsers is that they’re rather slow. Luckily, there’s a better option that can ensure speed and privacy.

A Fast VPN Offers Anonymity

A fast VPN (Virtual Private Network) will allow for a smooth, quick, and safe browsing experience. It can be installed on smartphones, tablets, and PCs, and work to improve the user’s overall online security.

Primarily, a VPN creates a safe connection between a network and a device. This is especially useful to those who’re constantly using public Wi-Fi on their devices. Anyone on a public Wi-Fi can see the devices connected to it, and with some skill, they can intercept this connection.

A VPN prevents this from happening because it relies on cutting-edge encryption that’s next to impossible to decode.

It routes all internet traffic through remote servers, and the best VPN will hide the user’s activity from ISPs, the VPN service providers themselves, and of course, from hackers.

Additional Steps to Ensure More Privacy

An anonymizing browser paired with a fast VPN work best to ensure the users’ privacy from anyone who might be monitoring them. Those who’d like to ensure that no cybercriminal can break into their devices and collect their data should take a few extra steps.

Use Strong Passwords

The easiest way that a hacker can break into a device is by guessing a commonly used password such as “qwerty” or “password123”. Since the password is typically the first line of defense, it’s important that it’s strong, unique, and impossible to guess.

A good password isn’t only reserved for bank accounts and emails, it should be used on all apps, and all internet-connected devices, including smart home appliances and internet routers.

Keep the Software Updated

Software updates often come with security patches that are essential for ensuring a user’s safety and privacy. Outdated software has known vulnerabilities that can put users at risk.

Check Privacy Settings

All apps, social media accounts, etc., have privacy settings that the users can see. Customize the settings to ensure the utmost privacy.

The Bottom Line

It takes just a bit of time and effort to ensure better online privacy. Unlike the Incognito Mode, anonymizing browsers, and fast VPN can actually keep personal data personal.

Ronit KapoorRonit Kapoor loves to try out new themes and plugins and sharing how they can help WordPress users improve their website, and in turn offer more value to their visitors. Currently working with this firm to explore in me and boost the engagement to this website.