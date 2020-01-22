how-paddy-mclaughlin-harnessed-cliftonville’s-potential-energy-to-switch-on-county-antrim-shield-electricity

For almost 12 months, Paddy McLaughlin has been building, encouraging and increasing the potential energy locked away inside Cliftonville Football Club.

When it was converted into sound, it should be no surprise that it created quite the cacophony of noise.

McLaughlin lifted his first trophy as Reds boss on Tuesday evening in the most surreal, ridiculous and downright bonkers of circumstances, his side overturning Ballymena United’s 1-0 lead with goals in the sixth and seventh minutes of injury time in the County Antrim Shield final.

McLaughlin admits, of course, that he didn’t take the job for the sake of a single Shield, rather it was a decision measured out in terms of that potential energy he saw already there, waiting to fire up the steam engine of success.

“I came here to try and establish Cliftonville as a contender for the divison, as a team challenging to win trophies,” he said after Tuesday’s victory. “If I didn’t see the potential I wouldn’t have come here. I saw the quality in the squad, the support they have here and the club’s hunger for trophies.

“I knew from the early stages that this squad had been under-achieving, and for the talent they have they shouldn’t be in mid table and seeing out the season from February or March.

“They should be challenging right to the last kick of the season. I knew the potential was there and it was just drawing that out of the players. Now we’ve put them back where they should be, amongst the trophies.”