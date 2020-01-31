how-one-can-seek-and-are-residing-movement-leicester-v-chelsea

Leicester will it is most essential to undoubtedly carry out a backlash say against Chelsea primarily primarily based on their Carabao Cup exit for the duration of midweek.

The Foxes were toppled by Aston Villa in the semi-closing second leg with Trezeguet’s closing-gasp strike proving the variation.

Brendan Rodgers’ males possess received simply two of their six video games against Premier League opponents in all competitions to kick-open up 2020 in an underwhelming manner.

Chelsea possess also struggled for consistency and an injury blow for Tammy Abraham would possibly possibly peep them deploy a makeshift attacking line for this stumble upon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces you possess to clutch about methods to seek the Leicester v Chelsea sport on TV and online.

What time is Leicester v Chelsea?

Leicester v Chelsea will kick off at 12: 30pm on Saturday 1st February 2020.

What channel is Leicester v Chelsea?

The sport shall be proven are residing on BT Sport 1 from 12: 00pm.

How one can are residing movement Leicester v Chelsea

Who will own? Potts predicts…

Leicester possess Jamie Vardy and Wilfried Ndidi – their two most essential avid gamers – abet in the fold following injuries.

They ought to be cautious to no longer let their outstanding season tear far from them, but possess a sturdy opportunity to capitalise against stuttering Chelsea.

Prediction: Leicester 2-1 Chelsea