How one can seek and are residing movement Leicester v Chelsea
Leicester will it is most essential to undoubtedly carry out a backlash say against Chelsea primarily primarily based on their Carabao Cup exit for the duration of midweek.
The Foxes were toppled by Aston Villa in the semi-closing second leg with Trezeguet’s closing-gasp strike proving the variation.
Brendan Rodgers’ males possess received simply two of their six video games against Premier League opponents in all competitions to kick-open up 2020 in an underwhelming manner.
Chelsea possess also struggled for consistency and an injury blow for Tammy Abraham would possibly possibly peep them deploy a makeshift attacking line for this stumble upon.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces you possess to clutch about methods to seek the Leicester v Chelsea sport on TV and online.
Contents
What time is Leicester v Chelsea?
Leicester v Chelsea will kick off at 12: 30pm on Saturday 1st February 2020.
What channel is Leicester v Chelsea?
The sport shall be proven are residing on BT Sport 1 from 12: 00pm.
There are a pair of methods to glean BT Sport. Have to you possess already received BT Broadband, you would possibly add BT TV and Sport to your reward contract for simply £15.00 per 30 days. Unique customers or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers would possibly possibly glean correct of entry to BT Sport with a host of big offers.
How one can are residing movement Leicester v Chelsea
You would possibly seek the match with a BT Sport month-to-month plod without signing as much as a contract.
Frequent subscribers would possibly possibly movement matches via the BT Sport web feature or BT Sport app on a unfold of devices alongside side laptops, smartphones and capsules.
Who will own? Potts predicts…
Leicester possess Jamie Vardy and Wilfried Ndidi – their two most essential avid gamers – abet in the fold following injuries.
They ought to be cautious to no longer let their outstanding season tear far from them, but possess a sturdy opportunity to capitalise against stuttering Chelsea.
Prediction: Leicester 2-1 Chelsea