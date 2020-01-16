how-old-is-love-island-new-boy-finley-tapp-and-what-is-his-job?

Finley Tapp and Connagh Howard are the latest Love Island 2020 contestants, set to enter the villa this evening.

Following Ollie Williams’ departure yesterday, viewers were treated to a sneak peek of tonight’s show which teased the arrival of the new boys.

They both have their sights set on the same girls, which could mean there’s trouble on the horizon.

Who is Oxford City semi pro footballer Finley Tapp and what does he do when he’s not on the pitch?

What is Finley Tapp’s age, job and ideal woman?

Finley is a 20-year-old recruitment consultant from Milton Keynes.

Aside from his day job, he’s also a semi professional footballer, playing for Oxford City as a defender.

He says he is a ‘relationship kinda guy’ but says he know he will also ‘make friends with the blokes’ in the villa.

It sounds as though he will be a force to reckon with, describing himself as ‘loud, outgoing and good looking.’

While his celebrity crush is Maya Jama, he likes the look of Siânnise Fudge, Sophie Piper and Paige Turley.

Finley says he isn’t scared to hold back if he really likes someone, which could prove interesting given that new islander Connagh also has his eye on Siânnise and Sophie.

He said: ‘It’ll be great if I come out of the villa with mates but if I need to step on toes to get the girl I like, I’ll do it.’

Gloves on.

What is Finley from Love Island’s Instagram?

Find Finley on Instagram under finn_tapp.

We have deduced from his page that he likes selfies, the gym, football and nice drinks.

Which means he’ll fit in great.

Love Island airs every night at 9pm on ITV2. The Saturday episode is a catch-up show.

