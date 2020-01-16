how-old-is-love-island-new-boy-connagh-howard-and-what-is-his-job?

Things are about to get interesting in the Love Island villa when two new boys head in this evening, both with their eye on the same girls.

They’re set to enter the villa tonight after their entrance was teased yesterday, following Ollie Williams’ exit.

So who are Love Island 2020’s newest arrivals, Connagh Howard and Finley Tapp?

Let’s take a look at Connaugh.

What is Connagh Howard’s age, job and ideal woman?

New islander Connaugh Howard, 27, is a model from Cardiff.

He describes himself as ‘goofy, laid-back and compassionate’ which is a good combo, if you ask us.

His celebrity crush is Nicole Scherzinger and he currently has his eye on Shaughna Phillips, Sophie Piper and Siânnise Fudge.

Could he sweep single Shaughna off her feet? We hope so.

There could be drama ahead as other new arrival, Finley Tapp, also likes the look of Shaughna and Sophie.

His claim to fame is that he was in an advert with boxer Anthony Joshua.

He said: ‘I’m a big boxing fan. I was really excited to meet him. In the ad we are both training.

‘It was pretty nerve-racking, he’s a big boy!’

This means they’re practically mates… right?

What is Connagh from Love Island’s Instagram?

Connagh’s Instagram – where he admits he meets most of his dates – is connagh92.

The model mostly posts pictures from shoots as well as of his family and dog (aww).

At time of writing he has just over 8,000 followers but we’re sure this will change very soon…

Love Island airs every night at 9pm on ITV2. The Saturday episode is a catch-up show.

