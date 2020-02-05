How old do I look? Get the Instagram filter – as used by Cheryl

Cheryl Cole has sparked a new trend in Instagram filters after the singer shared a video of herself using the latest one.

The ex-Girls Aloud star posted a video of herself using the ‘How old do I look’ filter while sitting in the back seat of a car.

And the singer didn’t look too impressed at all after the filter added 11 years to her life by guessing her age as 47, a result she called “very harsh”.

The ‘How old do I look?’ filter is the latest in a long line of filters to hit the ‘Gram recently, following on from the huge success of the Disney, Love Island and 2020 prediction filters.

So if you’re desperate to find out how old you really look, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to use the latest filter.

Best travel images on Instagram for 2019 – in pictures

STEP 1: Make sure you have the latest version of Instagram downloaded on your phone,

This is a very important step, as otherwise the filter won’t work and it will be a waste of time.

Head over to the Google Play Store or Apple App store to make sure your device is up to date.

STEP 2: Head over to @ferdaysss’ profile

Once you’re on @ferdaysss’ Instagram page, scroll across to the filter section, which is the button that looks like smiley face with crosses on.

The menu is between the user’s grid and tagged photos – once there, follow the next steps.

STEP 3: Select the right filter

Once you’ve reached the right menu, the filter should be in the top left box, similar to the image here.

All you need to do then is click on the ‘How old do I look?’ filter.

STEP 4: Play the game

Once you’ve clicked on the right filter, and image like this should appear.

You can either click ‘try it’ to have a go straight away, or ‘save this effect’, to use it later via your in-app camera.

STEP 5: Share your results (or don’t if they’re too bad!)

As soon as you’ve decided whether you want to have a go or not, you can play the game easily.

So, get ready to find out how old you really look, and remember to share with your followers – unless you don’t want them to find out.

Women in tech podcast returns

Listen and subscribe to Women Tech Charge on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or wherever you get your podcasts