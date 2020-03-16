How NRL’s new enforcer exposed dismal past

Mark Levy is the host of 2GB’s Wide World of Sports radio show. Tune in from 6pm-7pm, Monday to Thursday!

The ARL Commission has finally found a REAL leader in Peter V’landys.

The recently-appointed chairman and the NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg should be applauded for their measured response to the threat of coronavirus, which could have a “catastrophic” effect on the future of rugby league.

V’landys is regarded as one of the most respected sporting administrators in the world, given his continued success as the boss of Racing NSW.

The chief executive isn’t afraid to make tough decisions and his no-nonsense approach is a welcome reprieve from a world dominated by political spin.

The opening remarks from the game’s powerbrokers over the weekend summed up the difficult position we find ourselves in at the moment, with V’landys declaring: “The decisions we make today, could change tomorrow.”

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg and ARLC chairman Peter V’landys. (Getty)

Dare I say it – but I’d question whether we’d have the same leadership under the former commission chairman Peter Beattie, who couldn’t shake his political past as the former Premier of Queensland. Do I need to remind you of some of his gaffes over the years?

The NRL and the ARL commissioners are taking their lead from the Federal Government and the Chief Medical Officers, which is why the second round of the Telstra Premiership is going ahead (at this stage) with games in front of empty stadiums, whereas some of the other codes have jumped the gun by suspending their competitions.

If it’s safe to continue, why would the NRL put a stop to a season that brings so much joy to the lives of everyday Australians?

It’s also worth pointing out that the competition MUST continue on, because the livelihoods of the players, coaches, officials and their families are reliant on the income of rugby league.

The NRL has several revenue streams but derives the majority of its wealth from the billion-dollar broadcast deal with $13 million paid into the leagues coffers each round. When you break that down, the game effectively has a three-month buffer before it goes broke.

The concerned chief executives have already expressed their fears that the 16 clubs could collapse in eight to 12 weeks if the competition is suspended. It proves the fragility of the finances at club level, given they rely on ticket sales and monthly payments from the NRL.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys and NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg on Sunday. (Getty)

I’ve found myself questioning why the league doesn’t have any assets or enough money in the bank and I was interested to read a social media post from Phil Gould on Sunday.

‘Gus’ tweeted: “When the ARL Commission was first formed in 2012, Commission member Gary Pemberton stressed to all that $50m per year should be banked in a future fund, for a rainy day. By 2020 we should have at least $450m in reserve. It’s now pouring rain. How much is there in the future fund?”

It certainly paints an extremely poor picture for the previous administrations, under inaugural ARL commission chairman John Grant and then Beattie.

Thankfully, Peter V’landys is a straight shooter and someone who’s being open and honest with the rugby league fraternity, given the game is at the crossroads.

However, I notice some people are critical of his call for Federal Government assistance. V’landys is being labelled “tone-deaf” and “greedy” by some sections of the media and the community – but what do you expect from the man in charge of rugby league?

Would you prefer someone who toes the party line, telling the public what they want to hear, or an ARLC chairman who’s pored over the finances and is coming up with a way to ensure the game continues long into the future?

The National Rugby League is navigating its way through a global health crisis and those in charge are providing us with strong leadership.

Anyone wanting to criticise their approach should remember some of the poor performers we’ve had in charge in the past.

