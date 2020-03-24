how-nrl-players-are-coping-training-solo

Now the the 2020 NRL season is suspended, hundreds of rugby league stars find themselves restricted from accessing club facilities and face-to-face interaction with teammates and coaches. So how are the players coping?

At the Cronulla Sharks on Tuesday, numerous players were seen raiding their headquarters for training equipment, tubs of protein supplements, spare footballs and anything else that will allow them to keep in shape as the NRL is suspended indefinitely.

“They’ve given the boys enough equipment to stay on top of things at home in isolation, to try and manage their bodies and fitness as best they can,” Cronulla captain Wade Graham exclusively told Nine News.

“There’s a lot of information going back and forth, and a lot of potential different scenarios, so I think the key for us is to just stay in time with that information as it comes out.”

The NRL is set to give each club $1.2 million per month for the next three months in an effort to help lessen the financial hit, but many within the game are expected to take pay cuts.

Wests Tigers’ Chris Lawrence said with no clear indication when or if the 2020 season can resume, in the meantime it will be up to players to take their fitness and training in their own hands.

“In terms of that high end strength and high end endurance it’s things that you only really get when you go into match simulations or lifting really heavy weights,” Lawrence said.

“I think it’s going to be a matter of doing what we can at home and whether that’s borrowing equipment from the club to be able to keep ourselves ticking over.”

Josh Mansour is getting used to training at home. (Nine News)

For Penrith Panthers’ Josh Mansour, he said he still can’t quite believe the season has stopped, and was finding staying inside a difficult task.

“I ended up going for a run. I still don’t got [sic] in my head that the season is over for some reason. I don’t know, I just want to do whatever I can to keep fit,” Mansour said.

“It goes like that [fitness]. You don’t do any running, you don’t do any weights, you start deteriorating and it all goes.”

Meanwhile, Sam Burgess said NRL players will have just four weeks to prepare if the 2020 competition resumes after the postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The South Sydney assistant and ex-captain said the Rabbitohs were more concerned about players ensuring they had their heads – rather than their bodies – right while on the sidelines after briefing club staff on the postponement’s ramifications on Tuesday.

“The last thing we wanted to do was say you have to keep training,” he told Fox League.

“The reality of the situation is that Redfern has shut down its performance centre, we can’t do group sessions on the field, all the local gyms are shut down so all you can do is go for a run around the streets.

“For us it was time to get back and reconnect with family, be safe, make good choices.

“If you want to do a few runs do that but just be smart with what you are eating, and drinking – that was our guidance really, just look after your mental health.

“Do something that keeps you active but don’t go crazy if you can’t get to the gym and lift weights.”

