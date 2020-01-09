how-newspapers-reacted-to-harry-and-meghan’s-shock-announcement

The world’s eyes are on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle today – less than 24 hours after they announced their intention to step away from the royal limelight.

Their decision to step back from their roles came as a shock to everyone, including the Queen who was said to be ‘hurt’ by the choice and the way in which it was announced.

After releasing a statement through their official Sussex Royal Instagram account, the couple launched a new website detailing how they intend to work going forward.

They have declared their wish to become financially independent of the Royal family and plan to split their time between living in the UK and North America.

As part of their ‘new roles’ away from Buckingham Palace, Harry and Meghan announced their intention to leave the royal rota in what is being seen as a ‘snub’ to UK tabloids with who they have a strained relationship.

Today, the couple received no sympathy from the national press, with some newspapers launching scathing attacks on the Duke and Duchess.

Some were more reserved in their assessments, arguing the desire for less scrutiny by splitting their time on both sides of the Atlantic is understandable, especially since the birth of son Archie.

The Daily Mirror fumed in its coverage about ‘an extraordinary day in the history of the royal family’.

In a comment piece, Rachael Bletchly wrote: ‘Harry has selfishly turned his back on the institution she (the Queen) has fought to modernise and secure for him and his children.

‘And he didn’t even have the guts or decency to tell her, or his own father, of the bombshell he was about to drop in their laps.’

She went on: ‘The tragedy is he was once the most loved of the modern royals – from the moment he walked behind his mother’s coffin our hearts ached for him. Then he met Meghan. But boy, she changed our Harry.’

The paper’s main editorial said the couple’s decision ‘shows shocking disregard for a woman whose entire life has been ruled by a sense of public duty and honour.’

The Daily Mail – whose sister publication the Mail on Sunday is also being sued by the couple – devoted its first 17 pages to the ‘astonishing statement’ by the ‘rogue royals’.

Veteran columnist AN Wilson termed their exclusion of the Queen ‘an atrocious lapse of judgement’, although he added the ‘abdication’ would strengthen the institution of the monarchy.

He said the couple would now be free of ‘the awkward sense that you have no clear role to play in British public life’.

The Daily Express was relatively placid in its editorial, aside from highlighting the lack of family consultation.

Columnist Margaret Holder, however, said the couple had ‘consistently failed to understand that a tax-paying public expects the Royal Family to be relevant, relatable and value for money’.

While the Times’ editorial said the announcement carried all the signs of the ‘petulance and hot-headedness for which Prince Harry is sadly becoming well-known’.

It said: ‘This latest outburst appears to have been triggered in part by anger at recent images released by the Palace that signalled a shift to a more slimmed down monarchy.

‘This included a photo of the Queen with Princes Charles, William and George.

‘Yet given Prince Harry’s own publicly aired frustrations with royal life, he can hardly be surprised at his exclusion.’

At the end of last year, the couple openly admitted struggling with the pressures of life in the spotlight.

In October, the duchess began legal action against the Mail on Sunday over a claim that it unlawfully published one of her private letters.

And the duke also began legal action against the owners of the Sun, the defunct News of the World, and the Daily Mirror, in relation to alleged phone-hacking.

Meanwhile, across the pond…