how-much-worse-will-australia’s-bushfire-crisis-get?

Bushfires are an annual event in Australia, but this season they started earlier and have spread further than ever before, torching more than 8 million hectares, an area roughly the size of Scotland, and leaving 25 people dead and thousands of homes destroyed.
Rain has provided a brief respite in New South Wales, the worst hit state, but heat is expected to return in the next few days and fires in NSW are set to join those in Victoria to form a “mega blaze”.
Contents
How long will fires continue?
More is to come. Fire season in Australia normally peaks in January and February, and runs until March, when rain and cooler temperatures arrive.
However, warns Professor Andrew Scott, the author of Burning Planet: the story of fire through time, the behaviour of wildfires appears to be changing globally, making them less responsive to cooling temperatures.
“Surface fires are moving faster than ever before,” he says. “It’s a new phenomenon that we don’t quite know the reason for,” though one factor may be the unusually strong winds driving the flames that have been seen in Australia.
“We normally say when temperatures reduce, it reduces flames, but that hasn’t happened.”
How much worse will they get?
Nobody really knows, because we are in uncharted territory. This season’s fires have ravaged wetter areas that are normally untouched, including rainforests and eucalyptus forests.
With embers able to reach distances of up to 10 kilometres, and fires moving at an unprecedented speed, almost nowhere is predictably safe.
“At one side is ocean and the other is the desert,” says Alexander Held, a fire expert at the European Forest Institute. “Sooner or later, there is nothing left to burn.”
What can be done to stop them?
Very little.
Major wildfires are usually brought to an end by a significant change in weather conditions, says Professor Scott. In a fire of this scale, human intervention can have limited impact.
“Once we are above this threshold of control, we don’t need water bombers,” Mr Held says.
Bulldozers can cut fire breaks to stop the spread of the fire, but would require significantly more manpower than is available to Australia’s stretched fire services.
“I think wait and pray for rain is something that you have to accept,” says Mr Held.
And while rain is expected, it would take a sudden 8 inches of rainfall to extinguish the current fires, according to Victoria’s Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville. That is 20 times the rainfall on Monday.
What will the lasting impact be?
The Australian eco-system is adjusted to bushfires. In less extreme years, displaced animals are able to return to their habitats and vegetation undergoes an annual renewal.
It’s much more difficult to predict what the long-term impact will be after this year’s fires, given their scope. Many animals will not have been able to flee quickly enough, or find alternative habitation. One study has put the number that could die in the long run at 480 million.
Rainforests and wetlands that are not evolved to bounce back from fires could see significant scarring.
There has already been a knock-on effect from smoke pollution across the country, leaving the capital, Canberra, the most polluted city in the world.
And the effects could be felt much further away – as the smoke drifts across regional snow peaks, it can deposit black carbon, speeding up snow melt, which can raise global sea levels.