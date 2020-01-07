how-much-worse-will-australia’s-bushfire-crisis-get?

Bushfires are an annual event in Australia, but this season they started earlier and have spread further than ever before, torching more than 8 million hectares, an area roughly the size of Scotland, and leaving 25 people dead and thousands of homes destroyed.

Rain has provided a brief respite in New South Wales, the worst hit state, but heat is expected to return in the next few days and fires in NSW are set to join those in Victoria to form a “mega blaze”.

How long will fires continue?

More is to come. Fire season in Australia normally peaks in January and February, and runs until March, when rain and cooler temperatures arrive.

However, warns Professor Andrew Scott, the author of Burning Planet: the story of fire through time, the behaviour of wildfires appears to be changing globally, making them less responsive to cooling temperatures.

“Surface fires are moving faster than ever before,” he says. “It’s a new phenomenon that we don’t quite know the reason for,” though one factor may be the unusually strong winds driving the flames that have been seen in Australia.

“We normally say when temperatures reduce, it reduces flames, but that hasn’t happened.”