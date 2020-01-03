how-much-will-disney+-cost-in-the-uk?

And the latest player to join the streaming wars is…Disney! The House of Mouse have launched their own streaming service, Disney , a platform promising a giant library of film and TV shows – including the best Fox, Marvel and Pixar titles.

Intending to rival the likes of giants Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Disney will be hoping to shake up the streaming market and amass a record number of subscribers.

But how much will users be charged? And how does that price compare with other streaming services? Here’s all you need to know…

How much does Disney cost in the UK? Is it cheaper than Netflix?

Disney hasn’t yet announced what price it will ask from UK customers. We’ll hear closer to the platform’s launch, set for 31st March 2020.

The service is currently charging US users $6.99 per month and $69.99 per year.

This makes Disney about equal the cost of Netflix’s Basic Plan ($8 a month), but much cheaper than Netflix’s Standard Plan ($12.99). And while Netflix’s Standard Plan only allows users to stream from two devices simultaneously, Disney will let customers use four devices at once.

UK customers can also expect Disney Plus to be cheaper than Amazon Prime, which costs $12.99 per month in the US.

While UK viewers can expect low subscription costs at first, it’s not yet clear if price rises are on their way in the near future.

Does Disney offer UK users a free trial?

Disney is yet to announce if UK users can enjoy a free trial of the service.

However, US users have been offered a seven-day free trial. It’s likely the same offer will extend to UK users when the service is launched.