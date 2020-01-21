how-much-will-disney+-cost-in-the-uk?

And the latest player to join the streaming wars is…Disney! The House of Mouse have launched their own streaming service, Disney , a platform promising a giant library of film and TV shows – including the best Fox, Marvel and Pixar titles.

Intending to rival the likes of giants Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Disney will be hoping to shake up the streaming market and amass a record number of subscribers.

But how much will users be charged? And how does that price compare with other streaming services? Here’s all you need to know…

How much does Disney cost in the UK? Is it cheaper than Netflix?

Disney announced that the price for a Disney subscription in the UK would be £5.99 per month or £59.99 a year. The streamer’s launch has been brought forward to 24th March 2020.

The service is currently charging US users $6.99 per month and $69.99 per year.

This makes Disney about equal the cost of Netflix’s Basic Plan ($8 a month/£5.99 a month), but much cheaper than Netflix’s Standard Plan ($12.99/£8.99). And while Netflix’s Standard Plan only allows users to stream from two devices simultaneously, Disney will let customers use four devices at once.

Disney also comes in cheaper than Amazon Prime, which costs $12.99 per month in the US and £7.99 in the UK. Though the price is the same for Amazon Prime’s video-only option, which is £5.99 a month – but doesn’t give you access to any of Amazon’s other services.

It’s not yet clear if Disney subscription price increases are on their way in the near future.

Does Disney offer UK users a free trial?

Disney is yet to announce if UK users can enjoy a free trial of the service.

However, US users have been offered a seven-day free trial. It’s likely the same offer will extend to UK users when the service is launched.