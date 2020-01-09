How much money does Prince Harry have – what are he and Megan Markle worth?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made the shock announcement that they plan to step down as ‘senior members’ of the Royal Family, instead working to become financially independent.

The royal couple broke the news in a statement on Wednesday, with reports suggesting that they did not consult the Queen or Prince Charles before announcing their plans – leaving members of the Royal Family ‘hurt’ and ‘disappointed’.

Although it’s not clear what they will do next, there’s been a lot of speculation over their plans for financial independence.

A new website outlining their new ‘working model’ has explained it, saying: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take great pride in their work and are committed to continuing their charitable endeavours as well as establishing new ones.

‘For this reason they have made the choice to become members of the royal family with financial independence.

‘Their Royal Highnesses feel this new approach will enable them to continue to carry out their duties for Her Majesty The Queen, while having the future financial autonomy to work externally.’

It’s led to speculation that they might get full-time jobs – or Meghan might even return to acting – but ahead of seeking the aforementioned financial independence, just how much are the couple worth?

Here’s what you need to know…

How much money does Prince Harry have?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Prince Harry is worth around $40m (£30m).

His money comes from a trust fund which was left to him by his mother Princess Diana, with Harry and William both inheriting their share on their 30th birthdays.

Diana also left her priceless collection of jewellery to her sons – with Prince William having given her engagement ring to Kate Middleton when they became engaged – while Harry created a ring for Meghan with stones which belonged to his mother.

It’s also been reported that Harry earned between $50-53,000 (£40,000) as a helicopter pilot when he was in the Army.

What is Meghan Markle’s net worth?

Meghan is estimated to have a net worth of $5m (£3.8m).

She built up her money from her earnings as an actress, reportedly earning $450,000 (£345,000) per series of Suits, in which she found fame as Rachel Zane.

Meghan’s movie appearances include Remember Me and Horrible Bosses, while on TV she also appeared in Fringe, Knight Rider, CSI Miami/CSI New York, Without A Trace and Knight Rider.

