how-much-does-london’s-new-year’s-eve-fireworks-show-cost?

New Year’s Eve in London has become a bucket-list destination for many, rivalling that of the famous Times Square ball drop and Sydney Harbour’s illuminating display.

For nearly two decades, the city has put on an electrifying fireworks show overlooking the Thames, and 2020’s – which went off to some of the year’s biggest songs – were the ‘best London has ever seen’.

Spectators always seem impressed by the show, but are they getting plenty of bang for their buck?

Here’s what you need to know about how much London’s New Year fireworks cost.

How much did the London New Year 2020 fireworks cost?

The final cost of 2019/2020’s fireworks show won’t be known for a few more days, but it’s thought that the budget has remained similar to that of the last few years.

The budget for the show is decided by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Last year, £2.3 million was spent on the spectacle, with an additional £800,000 raised through ticket sales.

The Mayor of London usually responds to Freedom of Information requests about the cost for the event each year.

How much have previous years cost?

Responding to a request, a representative for Events for London and the Information Governance Officer reported the budgets for every New Year’s Eve show from 2003:

2003 £1.05m

£1.05m 2004 £1.2m

£1.2m 2005 £1.1m

£1.1m 2006 £1.35m

£1.35m 2007 £1.35m

£1.35m 2008 £1.7m

£1.7m 2009 £1.625m

£1.625m 2010 £1.8m

£1.8m 2011 £1.9m

£1.9m 2012 £1.95m

£1.95m 2013 £2m

£2m 2014 £2.2m

£2.2m 2015 £2m

£2m 2016 £2.1m

£2.1m 2017 £2.2m

£2.2m 2018 £2.3m

Though the cost is going up each year, we’re still way off the cost of Sydney’s extravaganza – the reported figure for this year’s fireworks display was $6.5 million (roughly £3.4 million).

When was London’s first New Year’s Eve fireworks display?

The first major New Year’s Eve fireworks show in London was in December 1999 to celebrate the new millennium.

The BBC estimated that about 3 million people turned up to watch that display.

From then, the fireworks became a regular occurrence after 2003 where they were first staged at the London Eye.

When did the event start selling tickets?

After 2003, the crowds began to grow each year – so much so that in 2014 the event became ticketed.

The then-London Mayor Boris Johnson said in an official statement: ‘London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks are phenomenally popular, not just in the capital, but across the world and we want to ensure it continues to be a safe, enjoyable and sustainable event for the long-term.’

