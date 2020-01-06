how-much-does-it-cost-to-get-divorced-and-how-many-marriages-end-with-divorce?

A marriage ending in divorce isn’t always a sign that the relationship was bad, but that some people are just better off apart.

But if you want to remain on good terms after deciding to divorce, it’s best to be prepared for knowing what costs you can both be looking at so you can come to an early agreement – or face a lengthy, expensive fight like some couples.

How much does it cost to get divorced and how many marriages end in divorce?

How much does a divorce cost?

There’s no fixed amount for the cost of a divorce – every couple will have their own special circumstances.





Factors which affect the cost of a divorce include: Solicitor fees – depending on who you use, some could be cheaper than others

– depending on who you use, some could be cheaper than others Whether it’s uncontested or not – the less time spent fighting via solicitors, the lower your fees

– the less time spent fighting via solicitors, the lower your fees How you divide marital assets – if a couple have accrued assets when married, a financial analyst or other outside figure might be asked to help fairly divide property – this will be added to your costs

There are, however, certain costs with a divorce everyone must pay.

The petitioner – the one filing for divorce – has to pay a £550 fee to apply for the divorce.

If you use a solicitor to make the application, the money advice service have their fees starting from £450 to £950.

If you’re the respondent – the spouse being served the divorce request – you won’t need to pay any fees other than your solicitor, should you choose to use one.

Other fees you’ll have to pay include the financial settlement cost.

If an agreement is come to where nothing is too complicated or contested will cost around £500 to £800, as this involves drafting a Financial Remedy Consent Order and the court’s charges of £50.

If this becomes contested, it’s hard to work out what the costs will end up as. You’ll have to first try mediation – costing you anywhere from £300 to £1500, according to Equifax.

If you can’t come to a settlement after mediation, you’ll have to go to court. The money advice service indicate that at this stage costs could rocket up to £25,000 to £30,000.

How many couples get divorced?

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that divorce rates actually fell in 2018.

In 2018 the divorce rate was 7.5 divorces per 1000 married men and women (only opposite-sex couples were included in this survey) for the lowest rate since 1971.

The figures for 2019 haven’t been revealed yet and it’s unclear if same-sex couples getting divorced will be included in the data moving forward.

MORE: Davina McCall reveals divorce ‘is a traumatic experience’ as she breaks silence on split with husband of 17 years

MORE: Being a divorce coach has taught me that some relationships have to fail