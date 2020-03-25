How much does Ajey Nagar's CarryMinati earn?

CarryMinati otherwise known as Ajey Nagar is one individual who is doing everything. The 20-year-old who began as a YouTuber turned into an online sensation in a flash with his idiosyncratic recordings. The star posts tirades, editorials and responses to anything that patterns via web-based networking media, on his YouTube channel. The man, who has a view about everything, is additionally a rapper and has a few tunes out like Byepewdiepie and Trigger.

As per sources, he earns $9.3K – $148.8K monthly from his YouTube channel and $111.6K – $1.8M annually.

He has started his second YouTube channel, CarryMinatilive, where he shares his perspectives of the daily issues and circumstances.

