how-mick-doohan’s-son-became-a-star-on-four-wheels

His father won five consecutive motorcycle world championships, but rising Australian star Jack Doohan’s career on two wheels came to a sudden halt at the age of just five.

Doohan, the son of former 500cc champion Mick, will be one of four Australians on the grid in this year’s Formula Three championship, a feeder series for Formula One.

But 17-year-old Jack admits that initially, cars took a back seat to bikes.

“Ever since I can remember I was into bikes, always two wheels,” Doohan told Wide World of Sports.

“I was addicted to it from when I was three. But then on my fifth birthday I was having some mates over and we were having a race and I crashed. I broke my leg and that didn’t go down real well with Dad!

Mick Doohan in action during the 1997 Australian Grand Prix. (The Age)

“My parents weren’t real keen after that and I didn’t see the bike for a while. I did some BMX riding for a couple of years, but then some of my buddies got into go-karts.

“That influenced me to get back into karts and I did some racing around here (Gold Coast), and then I got more competitive and doing state titles and national championships.”

Doohan finished second in the recently completed Asian F3 championship, and will now join fellow Australians Oscar Piastri, Alex Peroni and Calan Williams in the FIA Formula 3 championship, which runs alongside the F1 and F2 series.

Exactly when the championship will get under way is up in the air, with the COVID-19 pandemic putting the series on hold.

Jack Doohan. (Supplied)

Doohan should have been in Bahrain this weekend for the opening race of the season, but that’s been cancelled, while races in Holland (Zandvoort) and Spain (Barcelona), due to take place in May, have also been postponed.

“Obviously we’d like to be in Bahrain for the season opener,” Doohan said.

“It’s a shame because definitely this year was the most prepared we’ve ever been going into a season. Coming off the Asian F3 championship we then had three days testing in Bahrain, so we definitely weren’t short of any track time.

“I was really looking forward to it, and we were in a good space, team wise. Obviously the virus has gotten out of hand and I understand why it had to be cancelled for the safety of everyone.

“It was the right decision to call it off and everyone is obviously hoping it passes as quickly as possible.”

Jack Doohan is keeping his hand in with karting on the Gold Coast. (Supplied)

With uncertainty surrounding exactly when the season is start, Doohan is left wondering how long it will be before things return to normal.

“That’s the most worrying thing, it looks like it could be three months before we’re back in the car,” Doohan said.

“We obviously don’t do every race that F1 does, after Bahrain we were supposed to go to Zandvoort (Holland) and Barcelona (Spain) which would take us through to May, and after that there’s a seven week break.

“But things don’t seem to be slowing down too much in Europe. Zandvoort and Barcelona won’t go ahead so it’s June or July before we can get back at the earliest. So definitely I’ve got a lot more time on my hands than I expected.”

Doohan won’t be the only famous surname on the F3 grid this year. One of his teammates at HWA Racelab is Enzo Fittipaldi, the grandson of F1 champion Emerson, while David Schumacher, the son of Ralf and nephew of Michael, is also racing.

Jack Doohan. (Supplied)

“There’s a few names from the past. But obviously we’re all trying to create our own legacy, the name only gets you so far,” Doohan said.

“After that it’s the same for everyone, if you’re quick you’ll do well. Now’s the time to prove ourselves.”

To that end Doohan has been able to lean on his father for advice about getting to the top in his sport.

“He’s an idol to me, he was on two wheels but the same characteristics come into play if you want to be a world champion in any sport,” Doohan said.

“Getting involved in the car side of things is more difficult because he was on a bike, but obviously he knows a lot about the mental side of things, in terms of me being the best I possibly can, and making the most of whatever potential I’ve got.

“He’s been a huge influence in making me the driver and the person I am today.”

Mick Doohan at Phillip Island in 1997. (The Age)

With international travel restrictions now in place Doohan appears set for a lengthy stay with the family on the Gold Coast, instead of returning to his apartment in Monaco.

He’s in the final year of home schooling, and because that’s on European time, it means some late nights here in Australia.

“I usually do it via Skype, so wherever I am the school comes with me, which is not ideal for a person my age, who wants to get away from school!

“But clearly education is important because not everyone can make a career out of racing, it’s important to have something behind you.

“Right now they’re in Europe and by the looks of it I’m here in Australia for a while, so school is in the evening for me at the moment.”

Doohan has been a member of the Red Bull Junior team since 2018, the same pathway that took Daniel Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen to Formula One.

But for every Ricciardo, Vettel or Verstappen there are five others who were part of the Red Bull pathway without making it to the top, victim of Helmut Marko’s ruthlessness.

“I think Red Bull’s position is quite clear,” Doohan said.

“If you perform and you do well the opportunity is there and the pathway to Formula One is clear. But on the other hand, if you don’t perform, you’re out. It’s quite black and white, really.

“It’s what they want, they’re not looking for average. They want the best. You can understand where they’re coming from.”