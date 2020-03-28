how-meghan-markle-and-prince-harry-are-adjusting-to-living-in-los-angeles

When moving to a new city, it’s essentially a rite of passage to become acquainted with the local sights. However, for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — who just relocated to Los Angeles from Vancouver Island, Canada a few days ago — their sightseeing plans have been placed on hold.

With the state of California currently under a “shelter in place” order, the Sussexes aren’t able to fully embrace the LA lifestyle of hiking Runyon Canyon and grocery shopping at wildly-expensive health food markets. Instead, the couple and their 10-month-old son, Archie Harrison, are self-isolating in their new “secluded compound,” adhering to the local guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic. Apparently, they’re using the “quiet time at home to find ways to support others,” after admitting that social-distancing has been “a lot to take in” over the past couple of weeks.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meanwhile, despite being thousands of miles away from the rest of the royal family, the Sussexes are still trying to stay connected (albeit virtually) with their loved ones, including Prince Charles, who has spoken with both his sons about his coronavirus diagnosis. It’s reported that Harry is in regular contact with his dad.

It’s likely Meghan and Harry left Vancouver more than a week ago, before the U.S. and Canadian border shut down for any non-essential travel. And while the move may seem sudden, it was in the works for quite some time, according to a friend of the couple. “The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out,” the source told Vanity Fair. “But this move was planned for some time. They realized Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area.”

Not only is Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, located in the city, but it’s also where the duchess’s team of agents and business managers are based. Plus, with her Disney documentary coming out next week, another Hollywood project is likely in the works — and this time, she’ll be just a car ride away.