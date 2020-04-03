how-maroons-dynasty-was-almost-blown-up

In a 12 year period between 2006 and 2017 the Queensland side so dominated the State of Origin arena that the meaning of the interstate series took on an entirely new complexion.

Careers of those in maroon jerseys went from good to great. Immortals emerged. By contrast, the sky blue jersey changed from an item that could make even the most bashful of New South Welshmen puff out his chest with pride to a novelty that verged on satire.

The dynamic shifted so violently that memories of great NSW teams of yore became more and more fleeting. Dreamlike.

If you’re a Blues fan, the sweet spot for Origin nostalgia is 2003-2005. The three-peat that nearly became the dynasty before the dynasty.

In fact, according to Darren Lockyer, if not for an injury to Andrew Johns in 2006, Queensland’s dynasty may never have happened. The greatness of one player nearly blew up a team that will likely go down as the best in history.

Lockyer was the captain of the Queensland side that fell victim to the great Joey comeback of 2005, with the champion halfback returning from a serious knee injury to lead the Blues from 1-0 down to a series victory.

Lockyer was also captain as the Maroons’ darkest period became its brightest. But history changed on fine margins in 2006, with Johns injured earlier in the season and unavailable for selection – even then the series hung in the balance late in the deciding Game Three.

Lockyer took an intercept that won his side the match. It was an extraordinary moment that ignited Queensland’s 12 year period of dominance but, in episode one of Wide World of Sports’ The Dynasty, his account of that transitional period, when players like Johnathan Thurston, Cameron Smith and Billy Slater were attempting to establish themselves in the Origin arena, illustrate how fragile that little window of history really was.

So dominant was Johns in Game Two and Game Three of the 2005 series, Lockyer is willing to concede “if he was still playing for NSW (in 2006) this could have all have been different.”

Andrew Johns was the star for NSW in 2005. (Getty)

In fact Johns had such a big impact on the 2005 series that Thurston sat on the ground crying after Game Three wondering if he’d played his first and last series for the Maroons.

And Slater didn’t even get that far, dropped for Game Three after starting his Origin career the year before. It would be two long years before he pulled on a Maroon jersey again.

Thurston’s memory of Game Three, 2005 has actually got darker as time has gone on. Wearing the No.7 jersey in a decider for the first time, he remembers it all being over at half-time with Johns dominant and the scoreboard reading 30-0.

In fact it was only 18-0 when he walked into the sheds after 40 minutes of that game but by the 64th minute, when Matt King went over for his hat-trick, it was 32-0 and Thurston, arguably the greatest player of all-time, was starting to wonder if his time on the biggest stage had finished before it began.

“Just the way that (Johns) dominated the game with his pass selection and his kicking game, I learnt so much and it hurt quite a lot,” Thurston told The Dynasty.

“I remember sitting on the ground crying after Game Three because I think it might have been 30-0 at half time, so it wasn’t one of our greatest performances … sitting on the ground in tears because wearing a Maroons jersey just means everything to ya.

“Growing up as a kid that’s all you wanted to do was represent Queensland, and to be on the receiving end of a hiding wasn’t a great feeling. Not only are you letting your teammates down but your family and the whole state of Queensland, so it’s quite hard to take.

“But like I mentioned, I learnt so much as a 22-year-old, playing halfback, playing alongside Locky and Smithy taught me so much.

Johnathan Thurston chases after Andrew Johns breaks Queensland’s line. (Getty)

“But playing against Joey in that arena, like I mentioned. Him and Bedsy (Danny Buderus), those two just controlled the match. Especially with Joey’s kicking game, he really just kicked us into a corner and made it hard for us to get out of there, so I learnt so much, that’s probably the most I’ve learnt from an opposition player, in that arena.

“Watching Andrew Johns school us, so it was quite difficult.”

As captain of the side, the Johns series was arguably more difficult for Lockyer. He remembers the NSW No.7 being rusty to start that famous Game Two but by midway through the first half he was in a zone that few other players have ever experienced.

Lockyer vividly remembers “the trigger” that changed the game and put the Blues’ halfback in the driver’s seat.

“I think it was Game Two in Sydney and he kicked a 40/20 and that was the trigger, it just got him back into the mode where he started believing in himself again and then the next 50 minutes he just put on a show and then they came back to Brisbane and got stuck in and did a job on us and Andrew was back,” Lockyer said.

“But he got injured the next year which probably helped us out in a way because if he was still playing for NSW this could have all have been different.

“But obviously (in that 2003-2005 period) Freddy (Brad Fittler) and Andrew and Danny Buderus, he was another guy who played a crucial part in their leadership and their brilliance.”

For Slater, coming off the high of a man of the match performance in just his second game for Queensland – Game Two, 2004 – featuring the chip and chase try that has been replayed over and over and over and will continue to be for as long as rugby league highlights have an audience, the 2005 series was a bad hangover.

After playing his part in a 24-20 Game One victory, Slater was collateral damage from the Johns masterclass in Game Two.

Darren Lockyer ponders missed opportunities in 2005. (fairfax)

“Game Three 2005, it was a really disappointing moment for Queensland and the Queensland team,” Slater recalls.

“I unfortunately got left out of that game, so I played the first two games in that series and that was a really disappointing time for me individually.

“Obviously things accelerated really quick, I think I played a year and a half of first grade and then I cracked Origin in 2004 and then I played five games for Queensland and then I got dropped.”

The next two years were perhaps the most difficult of Slater’s career, yet they built something in his character that would ultimately reverberate through Mal Meninga’s Queensland side that was born out of adversity before evolving into rugby league’s version of The Invincibles.

“I went through a bit of a tough time after that, in 2006 I was suspended and 2007 I was injured so I missed the next two seasons of Origin,” Slater said.

“Darren mentioned that it was a bit of a kick up the backside for him to find that extra five per cent, well through that period I certainly got a bit of a kick up the backside and a bit of a reality check that if you take things for granted they soon mean a lot more to you and when things get taken away from you, you just want it more and more.

“I had to bide my time and I had to work really hard to get back in that arena but such a tough period for Queensland to get through.”

