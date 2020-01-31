How many Mountainous Slams titles has Novak Djokovic received? The tennis ace's ultimate wins sooner than Australian Commence last

Novak Djokovic is heading within the suitable direction to defend his Australian Commence title after beating Roger Federer in straight objects within the semi-last stages .

The Serbian reached his 26th Mountainous Slam last with a 7-6(1) 6-4 6-3 take, the put he stays heading within the suitable direction for a story-extending eighth title at Melbourne Park on Sunday.

Djokovic, who has handiest misplaced one converse within the Australian Commence this three hundred and sixty five days, managed to build three breakpoints within the semi-last as he wrestled think a watch on from Federer and within the end received an exhilarating contest.

The imperious Djokovic is arguably one in every of the finest ever tennis avid gamers to ever grace the court, and the 32-three hundred and sixty five days-archaic reveals no indicators of slowing down now.

Here is a instant rundown of Djokovic impressive trophy haul as we retract a sight at what number of Mountainous Slams the tennis ace has received.

How many colossal slam titles has Djokovic received?

Djokovic reached his first Mountainous Slam last more than 10 years within the past as he took on the Swiss chronicle Federer within the 2007 US Commence.

But sadly it was no longer to be for the Serb, who went down in straight objects to Federer, who received his 12th Mountainous Slam title, and fourth US Commence crown, with the victory.

He did no longer grasp to wait long for his next examine a Mountainous Slam last on the other hand, as he beat the unseeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the 2008 Australian Commence to take his first Mountainous Slam.

To this point, Djokovic has reached 26 Mountainous Slam finals, honorable 16 titles overall.

Mountainous Slam titles

2008 Australian Commence

2011 Australian Commence

2011 Wimbledon

2011 US Commence

2012 Australian Commence

2013 Australian Commence

2014 Wimbledon

2015 Australian Commence

2015 US Commence

2015 Wimbledon

2016 Australian Commence

2016 French Commence

2018 US Commence

2018 Wimbledon

2019 Australian Commence

2019 Wimbledon

Who is Djokovic going through within the Australian Commence last?

In Sunday’s last, Djokovic will meet the winner of the other semi-last between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Austrian Dominic Thiem, who beat world #1 Nadal within the quarter-finals.

Their match will likely be played on Friday, January 31

How essential is the Australian Commence prize money?

The Australian Commence normally has a kindly jackpot for the winner of the match, with this three hundred and sixty five days’s entire a story A$71,000,000 – which works out at round £36.5million.

The winners of the boys’s and females’s competitions obtain a whopping A$4,120,000 – which works at at round £2,00,00 whereas the runner up receives ravishing over £1 million.

Within the doubles, the winners obtain £390,000 with the runner americataking dwelling ravishing worried of £200,000.

Men’s and females’s singles

Winner £2,113,930

£2,113,930 Runner-up £1,059,437

£1,059,437 Semifinal £533,566

£533,566 Quarterfinal ​£269,343

​£269,343 Round 4 £153,910

£153,910 Round 3 £92,346

£92,346 Round 2 £65,654

£65,654 Round 1 £46,163

Men’s and females’s doubles

Winner £389,821

Runner-up £194,941

£194,941 Semifinal £102,601

£102,601 Quarterfinal £56,430

Round 3 £31,806

£31,806 Round 2 £19,494

£19,494 Round 1 £12,824

