BBC One got 2020 off to a bloody good start on New Year’s Day with the first episode of its new adaptation of Dracula.

The series stars Danish actor Claes Bang as the titular vampire, and kicked off with a blood-soaked episode which included some pretty graphic scenes, including that naked bloodbath as Dracula took on a convent full of nuns.

And there were surprises and twists also as Drac’s unfortunate houseguest Jonathan Harker (John Heffernan) recalled his stay with the count to Sister Agatha (Dolly Wells) and another nun who was later revealed as his fiancee Mina (Morfydd Clark).

It all ended on a whopper of a cliffhanger, meaning we can’t wait for more – but just how many episodes are left and when is the next one on?

Here’s what you need to know…

How many episodes of Dracula are left on BBC One?

There are two episodes of Dracula remaining in the current series.

When is the next episode of Dracula on BBC One?

The good news is you don’t have to wait too long, as the next episode is on BBC One on Thursday night at 9pm.

The concluding episode airs on Friday night on BBC One at the same time.

If you’ve missed any episodes you can catch up with them on BBC iPlayer.

What can we expect from episode two of Dracula?

The second episode is entitled Blood Vessel, and sees the Count heading to sea in a bid to reach England, leading to the inevitable mayhem between the passengers and their vampiric shipmate.

The synopsis reads thus: The Russian ship The Demeter is a perfectly ordinary vessel, but her new voyage seems different.

A motley collection of remarkable passengers includes one Count Dracula. Soon the crew are locked in a life-or-death struggle to stop the vampire before he reaches England. The ship of death has a new captain….’





