how-many-episodes-are-there-in-doctor-who-season-12?

Doctor Who returned for its 12th season last week, with an episode that Metro.co.uk called an action-packed caper that bodes well for the new series.

With the follow-up to the episode – titled Spyfall Part Two – airing tonight, how many episodes total are there in this season?

Read on to find out how many more episodes of Who there are, and when they’re on…

How many episodes of Doctor Who are there this series?

There will be 10 episodes in Doctor Who season 12.

The episodes will be airing Sunday evenings on BBC One, and available to watch after they first air on iPlayer.

There’s also going to be a Christmas special in 2020.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Confirming the news in a press conference in November 2019, showrunner Chris Chibnall is reported as saying: ‘You will get a special – at the end of the series, yes.’

This is welcome news to fans who felt that Christmas 2019 wasn’t complete without a Doctor Who special.

The next episode after tonight’s Spyfall, Part 2 will be an episode called Orphan 55, airing Sunday 15 January.

And, from the teasers the cast and crew gave to Radio Times, it’ll be an episode not to miss.

Chris Chibnall revealed: ‘Ed Hime has written episode three, which is called Orphan 55 and there are some monsters in that that are terrifying! They were there on-set, they’re practical monsters.

‘I was actually really scared when I saw one of them – I bricked it, I proper bricked it!’ the Timelord herself, Jodie Whittaker added.

Doctor Who continues tonight at 7pm on BBC One.

MORE: Dracula had a genius Doctor Who connection last night – did you spot it?

MORE: Doctor Who fans spot strange Torchwood link in Series 12 Episode 1





