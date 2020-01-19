how-many-episodes-are-left-in-the-trial-of-christine-keeler-and-when-is-the-finale?

There’s no denying that The Trial Of Christine Keeler has made pretty compelling Sunday night viewing so far.

The series recounts the events of the notorious Profumo Affair, which brought down a prime minister and later a government – and tonight ups the ante still further as the trial of one of its main protagonists, Stephen Ward (James Norton) begins.

Expect to see Christine Keeler (Sophie Cookson) worried about what might come out relating to her allegations about Lucky Gordon (Anthony Welsh) while Mandy Rice-Davies (Ellie Bamber) is basking in the publicity.

But all good things must come to an end some time – so just how many episodes are in the series and when does it end?

Here’s what you need to know…

How many episodes are left in The Trial Of Christine Keeler?

There are six episodes in The Trial Of Christine Keeler.

The series kicked off just after Christmas with a double bill of episodes on the Sunday and Monday night, and has been airing on Sunday nights since then at 9pm – as is the case tonight.

If you’ve missed any of the previous episodes you can catch up on the BBC iPlayer.

When is the final episode of The Trial Of Christine Keeler?

The final episode of the series will air next Sunday night at 9pm.

The show will wrap up with an instalment which promises the outcome of Stephen Ward’s trial, and what happens next, as the characters attempt to deal with the consequences of the scandal caused by the Profumo Affair.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Why was Christine Keeler put on trial as BBC series continues?





