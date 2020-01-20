Home NEWS How long will it take Manchester United to overcome a 30 point...

How long will it take Manchester United to overcome a 30 point difference between rivals Liverpool?

Mary Smith
On the podcast today, a game that was once upon a time fiercely competitive was something of a foregone conclusion as Liverpool easily overcame a poor Manchester United to cement their position as champions-elect.

Elsewhere, Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth seem to be sinking without a trace, at a time when relegation rivals Norwich, Burnley and Watford are all improving.

Plus, Wolves mount a superb comeback against in-form Southampton, there’s a great weekend in Serie A and the game’s greatest handball saves.

