Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) made a shock return to Emmerdale this week when he was revealed as the killer behind Graham Foster’s (Andrew Scarborough) murder.

Rhona Goskirk’s (Zoe Henry) ex-husband, who has only recently been released on parole after serving part of his five year prison sentence for the abuse and rape of Rhona, was exposed as the shadowy figure in the woods who ambushed Graham.

‘We thought we’d seen the last of Piece a few years ago…but he’s back!’ actor Jonathan Wrather said.

But how long is Pierce Harris back in Emmerdale for?

Although Pierce is far from finished making his mark back in Emmerdale, actor Jonathan Wrather has told Metro.co.uk that his renewed reign of terror won’t be ongoing and his return to the soap is for a ‘defined period.’

‘It’s so nice to be back,’ Jonathan said.

‘I have enjoyed this more than the first time round. It was open ended first time but this time I had a rough idea of what was going to happen but not quite where it’s going. But it’s a defined period.

‘It’s great working with Zoe and everyone round the building. I forgot how much I loved it. It’s like being back home, a wonderful experience.’

When asked about what is in store for Pierce – and what Pierce is planning next – the Emmerdale star said he was sworn to secrecy over the rest of the storyline.

‘I can’t say much – he’s arrived we know what he’s done. He will be around for a little bit. I can’t say what he goes on to do but there’s very exciting stuff to come – it’s not what you expect,’ Jonathan teased.

‘It’s a curveball and it’s interesting – the storytelling is great and the writers are great. I am fortunate to be involved in this.’

During tonight’s episode, we will discover more about Pierce’s motive for murdering Rhona’s partner and will see a flashback showing that Graham actually tracked Pierce down following his release from prison last month.

Emmerdale continues tonight, Friday 24 January, at 7pm on ITV.

