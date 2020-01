how-long-is-love-island-2020-is-for?-itv-confirms-series-extension

It’s only just come back on screens, but fans of Love Island will be pleased to hear they can expect more of their beloved dating show.

ITV have confirmed the winter series will be extended, from four weeks to six, which means the cast should start getting very comfortable in their brand new South African villa.

This could be on account of the ratings, which aren’t too different from the usual summer series.

While the extension has been announced, fans still don’t know when they will see the winners crowned before a live audience.

The last two summer series of Love Island have been broadcast over an eight-week period, having run from the beginning of June until the end of July.

Last year, the show’s finale took place on 29 July and saw fan-favourite Amber Gill and late-comer Greg O’Shea be crowned the series’ 2019 winners.

This series of Love Island is the first to start in January, with the show’s promotional tagline being, ‘Do one, winter’.

The islanders moved into the new Cape Town villa on Sunday and were greeted by replacement host Laura Whitmore, who stepped into Caroline Flack’s role after the former host was arrested in December for assault by beating.

Love Island airs on weekdays and Sunday at 9pm on ITV2