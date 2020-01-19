how-liverpool’s-alisson-replaced-david-de-gea-as-the-premier-league’s-number-one-goalkeeper

“If you face 500 shots, you have a good chance of making over 400 saves. The most important save in a match is the first one, when the game is still 0-0, giving your team confidence.

“You do not want a keeper who can only make saves and kick the ball as far as possible. He will only be suited to a team that plays a certain way. Coaching now has to be about ensuring goalkeepers can adapt to all the styles – keepers who can do everything. Then they can play in any team. As well as the obvious ability, the best keepers now can pass with their right and left foot, come and take crosses, read the game and play on the edge of their penalty to see danger in a team playing a high line. Then their decision making and concentration level will determine how high the level they can go. That is what the top coaches are looking for – all round goalkeepers. Teams like Liverpool Man City, Barcelona, PSG and Bayern Munich will always want this type of keeper in future”

In such a dominant side, it is the Liverpool keeper’s mental strength that is tested most.

“You have to be ready every second. Playing for Liverpool you can have 89 minutes doing nothing and you have to be there, so that needs maximum concentration,” says Achterberg. “We say to him make sure you stay warm and talk to your defenders so you are ready when you are needed. There is a routine in your mind you must develop. You have to keep moving to make sure your body does not get cold. You keep your mind in the game, watch the game and move with the game. It becomes automatic.

“You are always working on the speed reactions with coaching, but there is a lot of training of the brain as much as the body with the game being 100mph now. You also make sessions depending on the opponent. Because we play a high line there are a lot of one-on-one situations we work on. Other occasions you might play a side who does a lot of far post crossing, so we would focus more on that in a week and there would be a lot more reaction saves in training, thinking of the positions you might be in a crowded penalty area. A lot of the best goalkeeping is about decision-making.”