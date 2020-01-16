how-linda-carter’s-alcoholism-in-eastenders-could-destroy-mick

There’s been a massive change in Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) in EastEnders as he continues his journey in accepting that he is living with a mental health problem. His worries about Ollie and general stress of running a pub haven’t helped his health, and with his wife Linda (Kellie Bright) on a difficult road as she battles alcoholism, Mick has attempted to put on a brave face for his family and friends — except the mask that he’s been wearing is slipping, and we’re now left wondering just how long it will take before thinks go drastically wrong.

Mick’s storyline began when he collapsed thinking he had heart problems, only for a nurse to tell him he was experiencing symptoms of anxiety. He began taking tablets to manage his anxiety but his problems haven’t disappeared, if anything they keep on coming — ‘It’s like I’m living in a bad dream and I can’t wake up. Wave after wave of heartbreak’, he told his mum Shirley.

Mick has been determined to help Ollie adjust to school in recent months following his autism diagnosis, which gave him something positive to focus on. Something that was also meant to be a positive distraction was the return of his son Lee (Danny Hatchard) over at Christmas.

The young man’s re-appearance was planned as a surprise for Linda, however her alcohol addiction resulted in her having to spend the festive season in hospital. Lee’s return came at the right time, as his battle with depression he experienced when he was last on the show meant that he was able to spot the signs of Mick struggling, and help calm him down when he had a panic attack.

Linda’s alcoholism is directly impacting Mick’s health, but the heartbreaking thing is that Linda has no idea. Despite her disappearance on Christmas Day — which led to her becoming involved in Keanu Taylor’s (Danny Walters) ‘death’ — and her drunken New Years Eve night — which led her to say some brutal comments to her friends and family — Linda is still convinced that she doesn’t have a problem and little does she know just how much it is affecting Mick.

Due to the horrifying events that happen when Linda takes a drink, Mick’s anxiety increases every time she has a glass of something bubbly to join in with a celebration, and every time Mick attempts to explain his worries and fears to her, she doesn’t listen.

Mick’s problems are overshadowed by Linda continuously getting drunk and while the focus may be on Linda, the soap is cleverly highlighting how so many people who struggle with mental health problems can feel — they suffer behind the scenes, on their own, and rarely feel they can explain to someone how they are feeling.

The benefit of Mick’s storyline being ongoing is that viewers are able to see that a problem doesn’t just go away overnight .Yes, Mick is taking medication and to be honest, EastEnders quite easily could’ve stopped the storyline there but they didn’t, which now begs the question of ‘do ongoing mental health storylines create a bigger impact to the audience?’

We are so used to seeing characters in soaps and continuing dramas have a breakdown, attend a therapy session and then the storyline comes to an end and while this does have an impact, it’s never as powerful as a more accurate, realistic, and long-running storyline.

We are all fully aware of the mental health statistics that circle the media constantly, and by showing Mick — a grown man who has a home and a family — struggle with his mental health, it’s showing the audience that quite literally, anyone can have this problem. And by Mick being a character who worries more about his friends and family than himself, we can follow this storyline of him discovering the importance of talking to someone and being honest.

EastEnders’ success right now is a result of many storylines: Callum’s (Tony Clay) acceptance of his sexuality, the Mitchells discovering the truth about Sharon (Letitia Dean) and Keanu’s affair, Linda’s alcoholism, the list goes on, and it’s safe to say that Mick’s mental health storyline is also a contributing factor.

Linda’s alcoholism storyline is far from over, and as the show prepares for its 35th anniversary celebration — that will see a boat party take place on the Thames after The Queen Vic won the ‘Best Pub’ competition — Linda’s struggle with alcohol will no doubt come to light once more.

Linda continues to spiral out of control and — with Mick struggling to explain to her how he’s truly feeling — just how far will he be pushed before it’s too late?

EastEnders continues Thursday 16 January at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

