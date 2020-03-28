how-lebron-saved-nba-star-from-drowning

NBA star LeBron James has become known for carrying his teammates on the court, but his great friend Carmelo Anthony has revealed a time where James carried him off the court.

The incident took place during an off-season trip in the Bahamas with James, Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union, the same trip where the trio of NBA stars became known as the ‘Banana Boat’ crew.

In an Instagram live chat with Wade, Anthony recalled the hilarious story which ended with James playing lifesaver.

“We jumped off the boat in the Bahamas and everybody swam to the little grotto and then we came out,” Anthony said.

“All y’all went to the boat and I look up. It was my fault though because I was still trying to see the last little bit of the barracudas snorkelling and all.

Wade, James, Anthony and Chris Paul share a toast on the trip where Anthony almost lost his life (Instagram)

“I look up and a current is taking me to the middle of the ocean, like opposite from the boat. It was windy and all types of s–t was going through my head and then I look up at the boat and I see Bron jumped off the boat like he is MacGyver.

“He jumped off the boat into the water, he was bringing me back with one arm and swimming with the other. He saved my life.

“Yo Bron, I appreciate that because you saved my life that day. Them little flippers wasn’t working for me.”

The story had Wade in stitches, as he called it one of the most impressive things James had ever done in his life.

“We couldn’t see you!” Wade exclaimed.

“I’ve told people this story before and I said, ‘Listen, I’ve seen LeBron do a lot of amazing things on the court, but off the court when he went into the water to save Melo’s life?'”