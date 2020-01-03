how-it-feels-to-be-on-the-wrong-end-of-a-fa-cup-shock

Contents
- 1 Hereford 2 Newcastle United 1, 1972
- 2 Bournemouth 2 Manchester United 0, 1984
- 3 Wrexham 2 Arsenal 1, 1992
- 4 Sutton United 2 Coventry 1, 1989
Hereford 2 Newcastle United 1, 1972
Malcolm Macdonald, Newcastle striker
We had been a little lucky to escape with a 2-2 draw at St James’ Park and maybe we thought that was the upset avoided, but the replay became a saga. It kept being postponed because of snow and we drove down and back twice. In the end we lived in a hotel down there for weeks, travelling to league games at Derby and Southampton from there.
When the snow thawed, the pitch was in a terrible state. There was straw mixed in with the mud and it cut up like a farmer’s field. We couldn’t move the ball and that helped them. We had better players but the pitch nullified that – it was a horrible game.
I’d played in non-league football but in those days it was like a different world. The BBC were showing the game live so they must have had an inkling there could be a shock. That’s why I’m constantly reminded of that day, every time the FA Cup Third Round comes round, Ronnie Radford’s goal is shown all over the place.
Their goalkeeper was superb but eventually I scored with a header and we thought that was it. I was right behind Radford’s strike and as soon as it left his boot, I knew it was going into the top corner. Hereford had scored three goals against us and all of them had been screamers from outside of the box, sometimes you just know it isn’t going to be your game.
They scored again in extra time, they coped with the pitch far better than we did and all I remember after the game is thousands of fans running on to the pitch and us sitting in the dressing room in shock, it was a real low point, we were all in the doldrums.
The next weekend we went to play Manchester United and when we went out to warm up, all we heard were chants of Hereford, Hereford. They continued during the game. The funny thing is we were brilliant and won 3-0.
Bournemouth 2 Manchester United 0, 1984
Arthur Albiston, Manchester United defender
I can remember it no problem as it was very embarrassing. There are always shocks when the big teams enter the competition, normally it is away from home when the other teams has nothing to lose and everyone expects the bigger team to win, which is right. It is early in January and the pitches might not be great or the weather is bad.
We were the holders and in every game, no matter the opposition, you go into it thinking you will win. But we were prepared and didn’t take the match lightly at all.
I had been out a few weeks before and did too much in the gym beforehand and hurt my back, I am not using that as an excuse, Bournemouth deserved the win.
We were inconsistent in the league but in the cups we were good. Ron Atkinson understood that he had players who were used to playing in the big game but sometimes it just doesn’t work out like that.
Afterwards, everyone is down as you’re travelling home. The TV cameras were there and they were pointed at the manager as he was under pressure at the time.
Wrexham 2 Arsenal 1, 1992
Nigel Winterburn, Arsenal defender
George Graham actually didn’t go too mad in the dressing room. But he didn’t have to. You’re sitting there and you could hear Wrexham celebrating, so you don’t need too many reminders that it was an absolute disaster.
It doesn’t matter how far the distance is to the game, the journey home is always a sombre atmosphere and losing to a lower-league team you wake up the next morning to all the headlines in the newspapers and read about it for a week. Every year the FA Cup third round comes around it pops up as one of the great shocks.
We didn’t actually play that badly on the day and the Wrexham strikes were incredible. It certainly wasn’t from a lack of preparation that we lost the game – we treated it very seriously.
In any cup game when you are playing against lower-league opposition and you are ahead, you are confident. We were so dominant and should have put the game to bed, then you fail to take your chances you can get punished. They scored their two goals and it gave us no time to come back.
I still look back at it and although it will go down as a major shock, it was just one of those things. It is not too pleasant afterwards but I wouldn’t swap winning that game for everything else in my career.
Sutton United 2 Coventry 1, 1989
Steve Ogrizovic, Coventry goalkeeper
Winning the FA Cup Final in 1987 against Spurs was probably the best memory of my career, and this was the worst.
It’s the beauty of the cup, I suppose, in that you can have scenes of elation one year and then just over 18 months later you take the embarrassment of something like this.
Sutton deserved their day of glory and the celebrations after the game were great for them and not very nice for us. I’ve tried to erase it from my memory! We had to take it on the chin, and see all the headlines the following day.
The pitch wasn’t great, all the Match of the Day cameras were there and they had a full house of around 8,000 people. It was what you’d call a classic cup tie set-up.
Sutton did really well, we gave them two bad goals and we had loads of chances to score but just couldn’t get the ball past the goalkeeper.
We got over it pretty quickly, though – the following weekend we went to Norwich, who were top of the league at the time, and beat them 2-1 so we recovered pretty quickly.