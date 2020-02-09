how-intimacy-coordinators-oversee-romantic-movie,-tv-scenes

How intimacy coordinators oversee romantic movie, TV scenes

mariya smith0

Movies have long had stunt coordinators to oversee action scenes. But In the era of #MeToo, there’s a new focus on how romantic scenes are filmed for movies and TV. It’s led to the rise of a new figure on set: the intimacy coordinator, who helps actors and directors choreograph and act out sexual encounters safely and effectively. Rita Braver talks with Alicia Rodis, of Intimacy Directors International, about how the HBO series “The Deuce” changed the way actors get up-close-and-personal.

