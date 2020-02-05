how-house-prices-stack-up-at-each-end-of-the-victoria-line

Buying a few stops further along a Tube line out of central London is a well-trodden path in the search for a home that offers better value and more space.

However, while heading for the furthest location on each line may nab you a seat in the morning rush, it’s not a guarantee of affordability.

Only nine of 32 last stations on the network boast house prices below the London average of £472,232, new Savills research reveals. ​

“There are a whole range of factors that affect the average house price within a kilometre of the last stop at each end of all the Underground lines such as property types, standard of local schools, green space and frequency of trains,” says Lawrence Bowles of Savills.

Homes & Property takes a closer look at new homes within a few miles of the Victoria Line’s final destinations.

Brixton vs Walthamstow: buying a home at each end of the Victoria Line

House prices

Both ends of the Victoria line are in vibrant areas but there’s a £60,000 price difference.

The average house price within a kilometre of Brixton Tube station is £553,455 compared to £490,276 in Walthamstow.

Travelcards

Brixton to Victoria, Zones 1-2 monthly, £138.70

Walthamstow to Victoria, Zones 1-3, monthly £162.90

Brixton, Zone 2

Brixton Village (Adrian Lourie)

Just 10 minutes by Tube to Victoria, a one-bedroom period flat in Brixton can range from £375,000 to £450,000 while two-bedroom apartments with a garden can reach £700,000.

Thomas Crabtree of Marsh & Parsons describes the local market as “resilient” with two thirds of sales going to first-time buyers.

“The market on Electric Avenue is still the beating heart of this community. The choice of bars, shops, cafés and restaurants has made Brixton popular with young professionals and families,” he says.

Architects Squire & Partners have set up shop in a dilapidated Edwardian department store and turned part of the office into a community centre which hosts art exhibitions, talks and craft markets.

Next autumn the firm will open four-storey studio space for local creative businesses.

Walthamstow, Zone 3

Walthamstow village (Adrian Lourie)

Walthamstow recorded the third-highest house price rises in London with 107.5 per cent growth in the last decade, behind Stockwell and Hackney, says Rightmove.

The borough was awarded £1.36 million by the National Lottery to deliver a three-year cultural programme.

A one-bedroom flat in Walthamstow can range from £175,000 to £350,000, while two-bedroom apartments are on the market for around £485,000 to £500,000.

At SO Resi’s Essex Brewery, a two-bedroom flat with shared-ownership costs from £121,250 for a 25 per cent share.

A few miles up the road at Blackhorse Lane, the creative industries zone, freelancers and start-ups can find desks in the Creative Works co-working building.

Barratt London, London & Quadrant and Transport for London have started work on Blackhorse View, with 350 new homes plus 17,000sq ft of shops and workspace.

Homes are available now in 141-home Lock 17 tower, overlooking Walthamstow Wetlands.

Prices from £315,000 to £530,000. Call JLL on 020 3553 6811.