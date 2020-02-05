how-house-prices-stack-up-at-each-end-of-the-jubilee-line

The extension of the Jubilee line, connecting Zone 2 Stratford in east London with the West End via Canary Wharf, completed 20 years ago.

Since then Stratford house prices have soared 925 per cent to £495,497, thanks to a combination of the extension, the 2012 Olympics and the regeneration of east London.

At the other end of the Jubilee line, Stanmore house prices have risen 309 per cent in 20 years to £664,427, or a third of the rise recorded in Stratford.

Just 30 minutes by Tube from Bond Street, Stanmore is surrounded by green space including Stanmore Country Park with its 2.3-kilometre nature trail leading to Wood Farm.

Buying a few stops further along a Tube line out of central London is a well-trodden path in the search for a home that offers better value and more space.

However, while heading for the furthest location on each line may nab you a seat in the morning rush, it’s not a guarantee of affordability.

“There are a whole range of factors that affect the average house price within a kilometre of the last stop at each end of all the Underground lines such as property types, standard of local schools, green space and frequency of trains,” says Lawrence Bowles of Savills.

Stratford vs Stanmore: buying a home at each end of the Jubilee Line

Average house price in Stratford: £495,497

Average house price in Stanmore: £664,427

Travelcards

Stanmore to Canary Wharf, Zone 1-5 monthly, £237.00

Stratford to Canary Wharf, Zones 1-2 monthly, £138.70

Stratford, Zone 2

River Lea, Stratford (Daniel Lynch)

Charlotte Turner of JLL says great transport links and the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park attract young professionals to Stratford.

The green open space and sport and leisure facilities at the park hold “big appeal”, she says.

One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments at New Garden Quarter are on sale, set around two acres of gardens next to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, with a café and nursery to come.

Prices for a one-bedroom home start from £103,125 based on a 25 per cent share (020 3815 2222).

Stanmore, Zone 5

Stanmore is just 30 minutes by Tube from Bond Street (Alamy Stock Photo)

Once a working farm, the tenant farmer for about 20 years from 1960 was Commonwealth heavyweight boxing champion Joe Bygraves, who bred pigs there.

Now a nature reserve, it’s one of London’s best sites for spotting birds of prey including red kites, kestrels and sparrowhawks.

Buckingham House less than half-a-mile from the station is the conversion of an office block with homes above and shops underneath. The developer has long-term plans to upgrade the retail.

There’s a one-bedroom flat for sale at £324,950 through Hamptons International (01992 847 324).