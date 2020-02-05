how-house-prices-compare-at-each-end-of-the-bakerloo-line

Home buyers seeking better value and more space often extend their search a few stops further along a Tube line out of central London.

However, while heading for the furthest location on each line may nab you a seat in the morning rush, it’s not a guarantee of affordability.

Only nine of 32 last stations on the network boast house prices below the London average of £472,232, new Savills research reveals.

The two ends of each line can also vary in price.

Travelling from Chesham to Baker Street takes five minutes longer than travelling from Amersham on the Metropolitan line but average house prices in the area are £190,000 lower.

“There are a whole range of factors that affect the average house price within a kilometre of the last stop at each end of all the Underground lines such as property types, standard of local schools, green space and frequency of trains,” says Lawrence Bowles of Savills.

Homes & Property takes a closer look at two of London’s final destinations.

Homes along the Bakerloo line: Harrow & Wealdstone vs Elephant & Castle

Two different scenes are presented by Harrow, the suburban outer London town, and Elephant & Castle in Zone 1.​

Average house price in Harrow & Wealdstone: £332,767

Average house price in Elephant & Castle: £520,734

Travelcards

Harrow & Wealdstone to Oxford Street, Zone 1-5 monthly, £237.00

Elephant & Castle to Oxford Street, Zone 1 monthly, £138.70

Harrow & Wealdstone, Zone 5

Harrow-on-the-Hill’s 300-acre estate (Daniel Lynch)

Harrow on the Hill is dominated by 500-year-old Harrow public school and its 300-acre estate.

The average price tag around Harrow station is £332,767 and it takes 40 minutes on the Tube to Oxford Circus.

The schools sold the area to banker Dipin Divakaran and his wife Aswathy.

The couple, in their forties, have bought a three-bedroom home for £540,000 in Eastman Village, the redevelopment by Barratt London of the old Kodak factory site in Harrow.

“We wanted to buy new and were delighted by the green space and amenities,” says Dipin. “Eastman Village is in the catchment area for two ‘outstanding’ schools — our children start in the next couple of years.”

Dipin Divakaranand his wife Aswathybought at Eastman Village in Harrow

When completed, the village will deliver 2,000 homes, restaurants, offices and parkland.

One-bedroom flats start from £309,000 with Help to Buy. Call 0330 127 7586.

Elephant & Castle, Zone 1

Elephant & Castle is being turned into a new town of modern tower blocks (Daniel Lynch)

The average Elephant & Castle house price has reached £520,734.

It’s one of inner London’s most controversial regeneration projects. Campaigners lost their High Court battle to save Elephant & Castle’s run-down shopping centre.

This was the last blockage to developer Delancey’s plans to build a new town centre, with a new London College of Communication campus and 979 apartments.

Lendlease is delivering Elephant Park, a new neighbourhood that will provide 2,500 new homes.

Two-bedroom flats start at £784,400 and three-bedroom flats are priced from £1.2 million. Call 020 3675 9955.

New homes have launched this month in Manor Place Depot off Walworth Road, by Notting Hill Genesis.

Prices for a one-bedroom apartment with London Help to Buy start from £467,500 (Notting Hill Genesis on 020 3815 2222).