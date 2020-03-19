how-grey’s-anatomy-and-more-medical-shows-are-helping-healthcare-workers-amid-coronavirus-pandemic

Giacomo Gianniotti, Grey’s Anatomy and Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Production on the majority of television and movie projects has been shut down over the past week due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. For a lot of television shows, that leaves uncertainty of how their seasons will end and what happens next — but they are still finding ways to help in the crisis even if production has halted. Several shows, predominantly medical dramas, have started donating medical supplies and garments they’ve used as props and costumes to hospitals that are in desperate need of extra masks, gloves, and other things as they stand on the front lines of stopping the pandemic. Here’s a list of shows that are making donations to the cause.

The Resident

The Atlanta-based medical drama donated gowns, masks, and gloves to Grady Memorial Hospital this week. Dr. Karen Law, a rheumatologist at the hospital, thanked the generous cast and crew via Instagram for the donation. View this post on Instagram “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.” . To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19. . Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community. . Thank you, @theresidentonfox and @foxtv for being helpers. We needed this kind of good news today. . PS: Sorry it’s not a great pic, but the focus was not on the photo at the time. Similarly, the team @theresidentonfox are good citizens doing good deeds and not looking for a shout out. Though I encourage all to support The Resident and the great team behind the show and to pay their good deed forward any way you can. . #Hurstlife #residentlife #emoryIMresidents #lookforthehelpers #gratitude A post shared by klaw (@karen.ll.law) on Mar 18, 2020 at 12: 27pm PDT The Resident airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Fox.Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 Both Grey’s Anatomy universe shows have made donations of supplies in this trying time for hospitals. Station 19 donated N95 masks to the local fire station while Grey’s is donating their backstock of gowns and gloves to local Los Angeles hospitals. “At Station 19, we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks, which we donated to our local fire station. They were tremendously grateful. At Grey’s Anatomy, we have a backstock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well,” showrunner for both shows Krista Vernoff said in a statement to TV Guide. “We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home.” Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC, followed immediately by Grey’s at 9/8c.The Good Doctor TV Guide has learned that The Good Doctor, which wrapped production in Vancouver earlier this month, is in talks with the local government about donating any needed supplies from set. The exact amount of the supplies was still being worked out at press time. The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10/9c on ABC.