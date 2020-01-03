how-food-insecurity-threatens-malawi’s-hiv-progress

Thousands of people living with HIV and Aids in Malawi are “silently” dying of hunger, even as their government spends huge sums of money procuring life-prolonging drugs.

The small southern African country has one of the highest rates of HIV and Aids worldwide, with roughly one million people suffering from the deadly disease. But over the last 15 years the government has ramped up efforts to tackle the epidemic, gaining global recognition.

By 2018, 79 per cent of adults living with the illness were on antiretroviral therapy (ART), which is used to suppress HIV/Aids and prevent new infections. By contrast, the regional average rate of ART use across east and southern Africa is just 67 per cent, while that figure drops to just 53 per cent in west Africa.

But a rising threat could hamper Malawi’s steady progress: food insecurity.

Food shortages are increasing at an alarming rate in the nation after severe floods and droughts ruined this year’s harvest. At the end of last year, the UN named Malawi as one of nine countries in southern Africa at risk of a “hunger crisis”.

For those taking ARTs, the lack of food could have a devastating impact on their life expectancy.