how-ffp-ruined-the-transfer-window

“It’s a graveyard,” is the description from one leading football agent. The market has been open for three weeks but the big-money moves of Fernando Torres, Andy Carroll or Virgil van Dijk are ghosts of transfer windows past.

The good news for brokers and fans following every potential transfer is that it will get busier, much busier, before next week’s deadline. But this January window has been about snatching a bargain rather than splashing the cash.

Premier League clubs are finding it difficult to find value, while Championship clubs cannot find available players. And there is no doubt over the main reason behind chairman and chief executives keeping their powder dry: Financial Fair Play.

Last season Birmingham were deducted nine points for failing to comply with EFL “profitability and sustainability” rules, which asks clubs to keep their losses to £39million over three years.

“Clubs want loans,” adds an intermediary at one of England’s leading agencies. “Some ask for swaps. It is all down to FFP and not wanting to overspend on fees or wages. Owners want to spend but they cannot do it.

“It’s like spending £200million on a three-bed semi and not being allowed to do any work on it.”