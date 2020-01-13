how-eu-free-movement-triggered-a-population-crisis-in-croatia 

European Union freedom of movement rules have triggered a population crisis in Croatia, the last country to join the EU, with hundreds of thousands of Croats moving to Western Europe for higher pay.

“Croatia suffers a population loss equivalent to losing a small city every year,” Andrej Plenković, the prime minister, said at a press conference to mark the country holding the rotating presidency of the EU for the first time.

Mr Plenković said the problem was “essential” for Croatia, which joined the EU in 2013. Freedom of movement rules allow EU citizens to live, work and study anywhere in the bloc and Croatia also struggles with a falling birth rate.

He hopes that more funding from Brussels and deeper integration with the EU will raise living standards and convince the diaspora to return and stem the brain drain. If re-elected at the end of this year, Mr Plenković intends to secure Croatia’s membership of the single currency and the EU’s passport-free Schengen Zone.

According to government figures, almost 40,000 people emigrated in 2018 and 189,074 people have left Croatia, which has a population of just 4.2 million people, since it joined the EU. Last year a group of experts said that the true figure is significantly higher with 230,000 leaving between 2013 and 2016 alone.