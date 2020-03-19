how-emperor-palpatine-survived-in-exchange-of-the-jedi-is-finally-explained

The Rise of Skywalker novelization revealed that Emperor Palpatine is really a clone. However, how did his consciousness survive after Return of the Jedi? The state novelization was just lately released also it switches into detail how Palpatine could continue after Darth Vader threw him down the Death Star shaft. Star Wars fans were left scratching their heads concerning the way the villain returned in the initial trailer for the movie, and again following the movie hit theaters.

J.J. Abrams thought we would ignore the majority of how Emperor Palpatine returned in The Rise of Skywalker. There have been several subtle clues, nonetheless it isn’t explained outright. Fans were left to utilize their imagination and theorize about how exactly it had been possible with the clone explanation seeming just like the most logical one. Most of us saw the Death Star inflate with him onto it. So yes, he could be a clone this right time around, but there’s more to it. It is possible to read a passage from the book below.

“Plagueis hadn’t acted fast enough in their own moment of death. But Sidious, sensing the flickering light in his apprentice, have been ready for a long time. Therefore the falling, dying Emperor called on all of the dark power of the Force to thrust his consciousness far, away far, to a secret place he previously been preparing. His body was dead, a clear vessel, a long time before it found underneath of the shaft, and his mind jolted to a fresh awareness in a fresh body – an agonizing one, a temporary one.”

There you own it. Palpatine could utilize the Force to thrust his consciousness to Exegol, that was a right section of his contingency plan, apparently. When the Death Star exploded and everybody partied on Endor in Return of the Jedi, Palpatine was Force projecting his consciousness through the galaxy, finding your way through his next big plan. He was behind everything in the sequel trilogy, that is a thing that was explained in The Rise of Skywalker.

Could this have all been explained in The Rise of Skywalker’s theatrical release? For a few, that’s debatable. Other Star Wars fans could have loved to possess seen Palpatine’s journey on the silver screen or at the very least own it told. If he was said to be so vital that you the complete story and the entire arc of the sequel trilogy, then yes, it will have already been explained a little better. There is a complete large amount of ground to cover in the movie and J.J. Abrams knew there have been some plain items that were likely to need to be left out.

Showing Palpatine utilize the Force to thrust his consciousness may have proven precisely how powerful he could be, and subsequently showed how powerful Rey reaches once. Having them be related was a complete other bit that some fans took issue with, but that is clearly a story for another time. For the present time, we are able to all rest easy knowing just what happened to ol’ Palps after Return of the Jedi. It is possible to head over Penguin Random House to pre-order the novelization.

Topics: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars 9, Star Wars