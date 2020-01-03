how-dundonald-cemetery-provides-an-amazing-insight-into-our-past







Peter McCabe next to the grave of Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon at Dundonald Cemetery Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Dundonald Cemetery UDR man Fred Starrett Glentoran player Roy Stewart Actor Slim Summerville Film director Brian Desmond Hurst Peter McCabe at Dundonald Cemetery The grave of chemist Horatio Todd Horatio Todd

A writer who has compiled a new book about Dundonald Cemetery on the outskirts of Belfast thinks he may have come up with an answer to the riddle of why the name of a lifelong friend of author CS Lewis isn’t included on the headstone of his family’s grave.

Peter McCabe believes Arthur Greeves’ name was omitted from the memorial because he was homosexual, and in less tolerant times the reaction from outsiders could have been too much for his kith and kin to handle.

Greeves, who came from a wealthy family of linen merchants, died in 1966, and Peter told guests at the launch of his book it was a sad irony that the event was being held at the EastSide Visitors Centre in east Belfast overlooking a square named in honour of CS Lewis, who never sought to disassociate himself from his boyhood friend.

The Dundonald book is a follow-up to one taphophile (that’s an enthusiast for graveyards to you and me) Peter wrote about the City Cemetery in west Belfast and which was published several years ago.

Though he was born and reared in Dundonald, Peter had never set foot in the sprawling cemetery on his doorstep until recently when he started researching the graves for tours, which proved to be the impetus for the release of the book.

What Peter found in the cemetery fascinated him as he realised that many people whose names he recognised – and who were hugely influential in the history of Belfast – were buried at Dundonald. People such as Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon, Dr Fleming Fulton, chemist Horatio Todd, whose name lives on in a pub in Ballyhackamore, and two Henry Joy McCrackens, though neither of them was the United Irishman with the same name.

One McCracken, who is mentioned in the book, was a former fighter pilot who died in Palestine and who is commemorated on a side panel of a headstone at Dundonald to his shopkeeper father Henry Joy McCracken from the Upper Newtownards Road.