how-does-technology-affect-relationships?

Technology affects every aspect of our lives, and this is only going to increase as further advancements and developments are made. One area that has been impacted considerably has been where relationships are concerned. Arguably the most revolutionary aspect of technology over the past couple of decades has been the expansion of the World Wide Web. The introduction of the dating site like this has made it so convenient for singles to explore the possibilities of finding someone compatible for a relationship simply by tapping a series of buttons and referring to their web browsers. So how is technology affecting relationships in the modern world?

People become fixated with the need to be online.

Technology can be such a boost, not just to the way we work, or for improving aspects of our domestic life, but especially our social lives. The advent of social media has been hugely positive for bringing people together. We can share photos on Instagram, Tweet directly to politicians or pop stars, rekindle old romances on Facebook (for good or bad), play trivial games, or simply ensure we can touch base with friends and family. At any time of day. The problem with having access to such a ‘live’ platform is when the time comes to switch off and focus on offline pursuits. Such as a relationship. Couples often have to agree about downtime, such as when they’ve gone out for a meal or some other social engagement, or they’ve retired to the bedroom.

Dating parameters have changed beyond all recognition.

Once upon a time, singles seeking a partner were restricted to the available pool of talent at their local bar or social club. They might be introduced to someone by a mutual friend, or begin dating a work colleague. Technology has had a massive impact on the way relationships can be formed. Now you can go onto a dating site and make contact with an incredibly diverse array of individuals. If you suddenly decide you’d like to experience the thrills of getting to know someone from a different culture, then you could search for a partner according to a whole raft of parameters previously only available to singles in their wildest dreams. You could select anything from the drop-down filters of your online search from bisexual to over-40, Canadian to Korean. The point is, with the advent of technology, the world is now your oyster when it comes to sourcing potential partners.

Social media can be an added complication.

While there can be no doubt social media is fantastic for maintaining levels of engagement, having access to this technology isn’t always necessarily a positive thing. Facebook, in particular, can transform people into amateur detectives. Where daters were once content to get to know someone through the ‘normal channels’ of general conversations and ongoing contact, it’s now possible to run your own background checks on a prospective partner. You can look into someone’s social circle, review their hobbies and interests, even keep an eye on how former lovers or other potential partners figure in their lives. It has to be said, this level of snooping is not necessarily a good thing!

Mental wellbeing has been impacted.

Technology does have a lot to answer for in terms of how people can be placed under degrees of stress that simply didn’t exist until fairly recently. Social media can cause issues of low self-esteem. Online trolling and bullying are serious issues for a huge number of individuals, especially amongst the under-30 age bracket. All this has had a considerable impact on relationships – where they would once have flourished; now, there is any number of hidden obstacles to be traversed.