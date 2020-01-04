how-did-mason-reede-die-in-casualty?

Casualty aired a shock death in December when Mason Reede (Victor Oshin) was found dead by Rash Masum (Neet Mohan).

There was no lead-up to the horrifying discovery and the impact of Mason’s death is going to cast a long shadow over tonight’s episode.

As we wait to tune in to this week’s instalment, here’s what we know about what happened when Mason died…

How did Mason die in Casualty?

Mason apparently died at some point earlier the day he was found with people barely even noticing that he was missing.

We don’t yet know for sure exactly how or why Mason died, but we saw flashbacks which may have actually come to pass or may have been what Rash imagines happened to the junior doctor.

In the flashbacks, Mason was shown to have suffered a sudden and massive heart attack alone in a storeroom where he kept a secret box filled with things like a picture of his father and positive affirmations – things which made him feel better when he was finding the ED tough.

Rash and the rest of the department soon came to the realisation that they’d barely known Mason at all

Rash told the police: ‘If he was having a hard time, we didn’t know it. We couldn’t have known.’

Even though the outwardly brash and arrogant Mason didn’t always make it easy for others to get close to him, he was shown to be very caring with certain patients and a closer look at his family life revealed that he was adored at home by loved ones who pinned their hopes on him becoming a doctor.

When Connie Beauchamp (Amanda Mealing) returns to Casualty tonight, the ED will be grieving Mason’s loss and a letter from Mason’s mum will shed light on the likely cause of his death…

Casualty is next on tonight at 9: 05pm on BBC One.

