how-did-killer-granny-breda-mcqueen-die-in-hollyoaks?

Murderous Breda McQueen (Moya Brady) has finally met her end in a late-night special of Hollyoaks.

Her demise was a grisly one after the granny’s reign of terror saw her take plenty of lives before her exit.

Now that her killing spree has come to an end, here’s what you need to know about the gruesome way Breda met her maker.

How did Breda die in Hollyoaks?

Having figured out the truth about her mother, Goldie (Chelsee Healey) headed up to the pig farm with Sylver (David Tag) — even though Sylver refused to believe that Breda was capable of such cruelty.

But in a final showdown, realising she had run out of options, Breda finally admitted to her children what she’d done.

Not only did she confess to the killings she’d committed during her recent stint in Hollyoaks, she also admitted to offing both Sylver and Goldie’s fathers, in addition to her own.

Filled with rage, Sylver attacked his mum and tried to choke her, but Goldie stepped in and reminded him that he’s not a killer.

Breda – in a move that shocked herself – incapacitated her son with a bolt gun and, resolving to end things once and for all, covered the place in petrol and lit a match.

She then ominously promised Sylver that they would wake up in Heaven together.

Meanwhile Goldie found Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) and Tony (Nick Pickard) and freed them from the pigpen – with Mercedes having been locked in there when Breda discovered her trying to free poor Tony.

When she saw the flames and realised Sylver was in danger, Mercedes sprang into action.

She ran to where Breda was standing over Sylver and the two women fought, with Breda very nearly killing Mercedes.

Sylver, determined to end the ordeal, drove Breda’s own knitting needles into her skull – thus ending the granny’s killing spree.

Goldie, Mercedes and Sylver were then able to escape just before an explosion tore through the farm.

When John Paul (James Sutton) arrived with the police, Mercedes and Goldie made out that Breda had burned to death rather than been killed by her son.

On the subject of her character, actor Moya told Metro.co.uk: ‘I’d like to think she was still out in the world, causing mayhem and being a dangerous old lady. You don’t see many dangerous old ladies, just men don’t you? I don’t think she should have been punished. But I understand for that kind of character, viewers need that pay off.’

She added: ‘I would have liked to have seen Breda go to other soaps to kill people, I think that’s a brilliant idea. Go to every soap as Breda and just take ‘em all out! Some you win, some you lose! Anyway I need a rest, I am moving house at the moment – people say it’s the most stressful thing you can do but compared to playing a soap serial killer, it’s been light entertainment!’

Hollyoaks is next on tonight at 7pm on E4.

