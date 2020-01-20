‘how-could-i-not-still-love-him?’-louise-redknapp-has-only-good-feelings-for-ex-husband-jamie-redknapp

Louise Redknapp has shared her feelings about ex-husband Jamie Redknapp, who she split from in January 2018, confessing that she will ‘always love’ him.

The couple, who are parents to sons Charles, 15, and Beau, 11, decided to call it quits two years ago after 20 years of marriage.

The singer feels she will always have a connection to Jamie as he is the father of her two boys, but added that her marriage felt ‘lonely’.

‘I still love him, after 21 years together how could I not still love him? He’s the father of my boys’, she told Hello!.

The former Eternal star felt her relationship began to ‘unravel’ and she was ‘stagnant’ watching others around her living their lives.

The 45-year-old revealed: ‘For so much of my married life I was extremely happy. But bit by bit I began to unravel.

‘I felt as if I was a spectator watching my life unfold; I was losing myself and felt very lonely. The lives of everyone around me were so fast-paced whereas mine felt stagnant.’

Louise previously admitted she is yet to drop the habit of calling footballer Jamie, 46, her husband.

The Strictly Come Dancing star also recalled how she would always worry about what other people thought of her, including her ex.

‘I don’t think I was myself 15 years ago. I needed everyone else’s approval. I needed Jamie’s approval, I needed family’s approval,’ she told Glamour.

But while she is completely open and honest about their relationship, she won’t resort to hurling insults.

Louise told MailOnline: ‘If I am asked about that stuff then I’m certainly not going to slander or be unkind.

‘There’s nothing unkind to say. I have a huge respect for Jamie and his family.’

‘You don’t spend 20 years with someone and not care about them still. Yes, there are good days and bad days. And the best songs are written when you’re feeling heartbroken.’

She has now returned to the music scene with her first album in 15 years, Heavy Love.





