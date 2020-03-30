how-coronavirus-is-wreaking-havoc-on-music

March 30, 2020 4: 53PM ET

From displacing Coachella to delaying album releases and derailing workers’ livelihoods, COVID-19 has totally upended music. Read Rolling Stone‘s coverage of the coronavirus crisis from every corner of the industry

Coronavirus has upended SXSW, Coachella, and a slew of other live music events.

First it was just a few scrapped shows in Asia and Europe — then came the toppling of global music-tech conference SXSW, desert bacchanal Coachella, and tour dates for everyone from Pearl Jam to the Rolling Stones to Post Malone to Billie Eilish. North America’s largest concert promoters AEG and Live Nation suspended all their shows; major arenas and underground clubs alike were forced to their doors. By mid-March, the coronavirus pandemic had effectively put the multibillion-dollar concert industry on indefinite pause and brought cataclysmic knock-on effects into the rest of the music business as well.

As the crisis continues to spill over into the operations of record labels, venues, streaming services, booking agencies, tech startups, and other companies in the various corners of the music industry, we’re committed to in-depth reporting and analysis from every angle. Below is a running list of Rolling Stone‘s coverage of COVID-19’s impact on music. Keep an eye on this page — we’ll update it with each new major story we publish. For a weekly digest of our exclusive original reporting, subscribe to the Rolling Stone Pro newsletter as well.

“Some of these companies have made a good start — you could call it a down payment,” Kevin Erickson, director of the Washington, D.C.-based artist-advocacy nonprofit group Future of Music, tells Rolling Stone. “But writing a big check is not nearly enough … Responding to this moment can’t just be about getting back to a pre-virus status quo, which was unsustainable for a whole lot of music-industry workers.”

Many artists who were hoping to put out albums in the spring and early summer are now reevaluating their plans. From the outside, releasing an album seems like a relatively simple task, especially in the digital era: Record music, upload it to streaming services, call it a day. But for many artists, and most of the ones who make a living through music, the release of the songs themselves is just one small part of a much larger push.

The spread of COVID-19 is boosting a trio of songs across Latin America this week: Mister Cumbia’s brassy “La Cumbia Del Coronavirus,” Kaseeno’s hard-charging “Coronavirus,” and Yofrangel and Fraga’s darting “Corona Virus” are performing well on the Spotify viral charts in multiple countries. This is both bizarre — who needs yet another reminder of the deadly pandemic sweeping the globe? — and entirely characteristic of modern listening habits.

“Being a musician in 2020 was already hard,” synth-pop singer-songwriter Caroline Rose says. Then came the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down all live music and touring for the foreseeable future, thereby drying up the primary source of income for the vast majority of working musicians. For countless touring artists who rely on constant touring income to stay afloat, the next few months will be dire.

“Here’s what this boils down to me: They’re going to be eligible for loans and grants and possibly forgiveness of those loans if they can’t make up the income at the end of the year,” Bart Herbison, executive director of the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) and a main proponent of the bill, tells Rolling Stone. “As urgent as the Music Modernization Act was, this is more urgent. This is going to save careers. This is going to give the workers, the creators of music, a support system — it’s going to help them sustain the jobs. We’re talking about tens of thousands of people. This is a local nightclub performer, a sound engineer, a recording artist, everyone.”

The Recording Academy and its charitable wing MusiCares announced the launch of the COVID-19 Relief Fund last week with an initial $2 million fund. On Tuesday, streaming services SiriusXM, Pandora, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Tidal and Spotify announced a joint contribution to the fund. “I don’t think we’re going to be able to take care of everybody in all their needs, period,” says Mason Jr. “It’s going to be very hard to do. So it would be impossible for us to set a number and say we want to raise $500 million to pay back all the musicians who lost their money.”

During the week of March 13th through March 19th — the week restaurants and bars across the nation closed and more Americans self-quarantined — streams dropped 7.6 percent, to under 20.1 billion. Programmed streams on services like Pandora dropped 9 percent to just under 3.5 billion, while on-demand streams (audio and video) dropped 7.3 percent to 16.6 billion. Dropoffs off this magnitude are rare, with the exception being the week after Christmas, as listening starts to return to normalcy after a busy streaming week.

When Rolling Stone reached out, an Atlantic representative said that the label was “looking into it,” but wouldn’t go into any detail. “Me and my management and her management and everybody are in talks,” iMarkkeyz tells Rolling Stone, adding that the teams connected after the song’s release.

“Our whole focus right now is in how we can support artists and give them a broader stage to engage with an audience and with each other,” CEO Jim Lucchese tells Rolling Stone, in response to questions about how the team will monetize the new projects, now that Sofar is not able to sell tickets to live shows.

It’s taken some time — and the unfortunate circumstance of a pandemic — but concert livestreaming could finally be having its moment. Amid major festival cancellations and hundreds of tours and concerts getting the chopping block due to COVID-19, artists and their teams are scrambling for new ways forward; and because waiting isn’t much of an option for those who need the income or can’t afford to cancel, the fledgling livestreaming industry is finding itself in the spotlight.

Kevin Gordon, who will be doing his own livestreams, agrees that there are some upsides to home performance in quarantine. “The solitude I’m experiencing during the show positively affects the performance — I feel freer, somehow,” Gordon says. “I do prefer the interpersonal connections made at ‘real’ shows, but I find the streaming option to be a close second, one that has its own particular positives.”

“Insurance companies are not in the business of paying insurance,” Howard King, managing partner of entertainment-focused law firm King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano, tells Rolling Stone. “There is very little protection available to artists from insurance companies for a pandemic, unless the artist themselves have contracted the disease and can’t perform. And that is only if the policy was bought before January. Since January, new insurance contracts have not covered coronavirus.” Kevin Kennedy, an industry analyst at research firm IBISWorld, confirms that “infectious disease insurance among event hosts is uncommon” in the first place.

“If my tour goes away, it’s like a farmer losing their crops. Anyone who is not a huge superstar, the time right before you go on an album release tour — that’s famine right there. That’s when things are the tightest. All your funds are allocated to press, radio, and merch. We just placed a huge merch order for the album release tour. All that stuff is already paid for. You’ve got everything out there, and the tour is like the tide coming back in.”

With the coronavirus continuing to force artists to cancel or postpone tours and festivals, many have taken their shows to social media — livestreaming from the comforts of their homes and offering fans a glimpse of their lives. From Brian Wilson to Diplo, here are the best performances so far of the stay-at-home era. Click through and find something to pass all the hours you’ll have to spend inside for the good of yourself and others.

WMG would be an attractive stock in normal circumstances — its recent pre-IPO filing showcased a business with a $258 million fiscal-year net profit in 2019. Now, this appears even more true: with the majority of its revenues generated by an unchanging recorded music catalog, customer spend on Warner’s content, like EA’s, should remain robust, if not actually grow, as consumers become less mobile. And although some minority Warner revenue streams are potentially exposed to the effects of coronavirus — especially the firm’s interest in live tours, plus its merchandising arm — additional key income sources, particularly the licensing of movie and TV content, may now benefit from consumer behavior in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Paul Klimson, a veteran audio engineer who’s worked with artists like Justin Timberlake, the Roots, and Eric Clapton, was putting together a docket of upcoming shows across multiple venues last week. Then, suddenly, they were all axed in one go. A “text came through that wiped out $11,000 in gigs between now and at least April 8th,” Klimson tells Rolling Stone.

Early numbers from Alpha Data, the data analytics provider that powers the Rolling Stone Charts, show that physical album sales were down 6 percent week on week from March 6th through 12th, and are likely to keep dropping as more people spend time indoors and out of stores. Another early sign of bad news came Tuesday, when Amazon announced it was halting incoming shipments of vinyl and CDs from music suppliers in the U.S..

“We’re preparing for everything although we’re hoping that if enough companies and organizations take mitigation tactics seriously, it could be contained by the summer,” Zena White, managing director of independent record label Partisan, whose artists include Laura Marling and Black Angels, tells Rolling Stone. “There’s a social responsibility to try to do what we can to protect the vulnerable, but no doubt this is a huge risk to artists and independent promoters’ businesses. No one has a crystal ball, but the longer we wait to take action, the less likely it will be contained soon.“

