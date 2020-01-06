how-charity-is-helping-to-invent-a-‘universal-controller’-that-gives-disabled-people-independence

Turning on the lights, boiling an egg or typing an email are simple tasks that most of us take for granted. For many disabled people, they are also markers of independence – and but, even with assistive devices, they remain off-limits to those without the “correct” motor skills.

But such freedoms could be made available to all with the creation of a universal controller, a piece of tech currently in development that allows disability equipment to be operated in a number of different ways – via voice control, say, or eye tracking.

Such gadgetry is being pioneered by researchers at UCL and Imperial colleges, thanks to a generous donation from Wooden Spoon, a grant-making charity founded by the rugby community which helps disabled and disadvantaged children. It is one of three good causes supported by this year’s Telegraph Christmas Charity Appeal.

Their software is intended to link communication aids used by disabled people, such as joysticks or buttons, to operate robotic arms by whatever means at their disposal. A breakthrough would be transformative for children at Treloar’s School in Holybourne, Hampshire, which teaches people aged three to 25 with special educational needs.

“Ninety-eight per cent of our students use a wheelchair,” says Hannah Golding, who manages the Assistive Technology team at the school, and has come to at Imperial College to inspect how a prototype of the universal controller might work. “Forty-five per cent use computers to communicate because they have little or no speech: they use eye gaze, joysticks or single buttons to communicate.”