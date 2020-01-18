how-can-laurence-fox-be-bored?-we-haven’t-even-started-the-conversation-about-racism-yet

My Twitter timeline has been in flames a lot recently.

From #PiersMorgan, to #EammonHolmes it seems that January 2020 has been decided as the month when we’ll discuss whether racism exists in the UK, with the most recent furore surrounding Laurence Fox’s comments on BBC Question Time on Thursday.

At first it seemed an anachronistic choice to have him there. However, looking last year to his interview with The Sunday Times it is clear why he was invited.

He’s a contrarian who walks around in a MAGA hat for fun and who, after watching videos on YouTube, has become ‘radicalised against the woke’.

If the BBC were looking for fireworks, they certainly got them.

When the panel discussion turned to the issue of racism in this country, Laurence lit the fuse by saying that ‘it’s so easy to just throw your charge of racism at everybody and it’s really starting to get boring now.’

I struggle to understand how Laurence can be bored of a conversation we haven’t properly had yet. His attempt to smother this important discussion before we’ve even had it is emblematic of the wider attitude to talking about racism in the UK.

In the now viral exchange, Fox responded to the fact that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to become ‘financially independent’ by suggesting that their move was disrespectful to the Queen and the public.

Audience member Rachel Boyle, Edge Hill University Lecturer, pushed back claiming that Meghan Markle had suffered from racism in the media due to her biracial heritage. Laurence disagreed, saying that ‘it’s absolutely not racism…we’re the most tolerant, lovely country in Europe.’

During his time on the show, white people in the audience responded enthusiastically to his comments by clapping while, noticeably, many black people in the audience sat on their hands.

This, to me, showed the dire straits of racial discourse in this country – where one group cheers at the suggestion there doesn’t need to be a discussion about racism, and where the group impacted by racism feels uncomfortable.

Fox’s claims that we’re the most tolerant country in Europe seemed eerily similar to the response of MP Sajid Javid after Stormzy said he ‘definitely, 100%’ believed Britain was still racist.

Javid responded by saying ‘Britain is the most successful multiracial democracy in the world, and one of the most welcoming and tolerant.’

Others pointed to a 2015 Eurobarometer survey that suggested more Britons would Britons would be comfortable with their child being with a black person than any other EU country.

It is worth noting that this survey only looked at responses from 27,438 of the over 500million people in the EU.

To me, this points to a worrying trend whereby whenever a black person talks about racism in this country, it is implied that we should keep quiet and thank our lucky stars we were born into a more tolerant country than others.

Societal tolerance doesn’t exactly preclude racism and it would be helpful if we could work to making racism in our own society fizzle out before pointing to fires elsewhere.

It seems that the people who constantly attempt to deflect claims of racism by boasting of Britain’s ‘widespread’ tolerance are implying that we should be happy with the inequality we face.

Should we ignore that black people are imprisoned more disproportionately in the UK than the United States?

Should we dance around in fields of wheat over the fact that ethnic minority job applicants have to send it 60 per cent more CVs just to get a foot in the door?

Should we keep calm and carry on while there is a spike in racist bullying in primary schools?

Do you know how ridiculous that sounds?

People like Laurence Fox claim they’re not trying to downplay racism; they just want people to be less conscious of it and to only call it out ‘when it’s obvious.’

He presumably means whenever it is obvious to him, as many black people will agree that Meghan Markle’s mistreatment has been blatantly racist.

I despair at the way we talk about race in this country, as it seems that many of those in power or with public platforms – like Fox – want us to be quiet about the more insidious forms of racism that affect our lives.

If we keep pointing elsewhere, instead of undergoing self-reflection, how can we ever move forward? How can we ever solve the issue of racism in this country if we cannot even talk about it without it being dismissed by someone who knows nothing about it?

