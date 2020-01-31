how-bruno-fernandes-will-fit-in-at-manchester-united:-short,-medium-and-long-term

Bruno Fernandes is a much-needed body for Manchester United’s injury-ravaged midfield.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was adamant any permanent signing in January had to fit into his long-term vision at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old fits the bill, having been on United’s radar for the best part of a year.

Confirmation of a five-and-a-half-year deal – with the option of a further 12 months – on Thursday night was a welcome sight for United fans after a drawn-out pursuit for the midfielder.

Now it is a case of seeing if he was worth the wait, and just what kind of an impact he can have on a team that so desperately needs goals and creativity in the middle of the park.

Here we consider how he will fit into Solskjaer’s plans in the short, medium and long-term.

With United hoping to make as many as three more major signings in the summer, Fernandes could see himself in the middle of a revolving cast of teammates.

Short term

Solskjaer expects Fernandes to be ready to play right from the start and will consider naming him in his team to face Wolves on Saturday.

Injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, along with the suspension of Nemanja Matic, only increases the likelihood of him going straight into the starting XI – either as a pivot alongside Fred, or in the No.10 role, which has been such a problem position this season.​

(buildlineup.com)



Medium term

Solskjaer probably dares not even dream about having a fully fit squad, given United’s injury-plagued season.

But Pogba and McTominay have both stepped up their recoveries in recent days, while Marcus Rashford is convinced he will play again this season after suffering a double stress fracture of the back.

Given Fred’s impressive form, it won’t be a simple case of the Brazilian stepping aside – but the very idea of having options in the middle of the park is a luxury United have not had.

(buildlineup.com)



Long term

After another summer window United’s squad is expected to have Solskjaer’s imprint on it.

There are no guarantees he will land his top targets, but should he bring in names like Jadon Sancho and James Maddison, his ambitions of mounting a genuine Premier League title challenge will look a lot more realistic.

A big question mark also hangs over Pogba. There are figures within the club who fully expect the France international to leave at the end of the season as Solskjaer completes his midfield overhaul.

There’s also the small matter of a prolific goal-scorer who doesn’t mind breaking his nose…

(buildlineup.com)



